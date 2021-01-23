Congratulations to Robert Nott for his article (“New Mexico lawmakers, others push for greater transparency on budget,” Jan. 17) and more so, to Susan Boe and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government for their persistent efforts to bring sunshine to the New Mexico Legislature.
For many years, the Colorado Legislature also had functioned in the dark, but that changed almost a half-century ago when, in 1972, Colorado voters enacted a sunshine law by a statewide vote of 60.11 percent for and 39.89 percent against.
I was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in November 1972, and the 1973 legislative session was my first. Previously, legislators had been used to working out deals in the bar of the long-gone Shirley Savoy Hotel. To quote Jean Dubofsky, the first woman appointed to the Colorado Supreme Court: “Before its [the sunshine law’s] adoption one could attend a committee hearing and observe that the committee members had already met and decided what to do: thus a hearing was a charade.”
There was some grumbling during the opening days of that 1973 session, but everyone — the old-timers as well as us freshmen — quickly adapted.
For four years, I had the honor of sitting on the Joint Budget Committee, the six-member (three House and three Senate) committee that puts together the state budget. Our process was three-fold.
In the summer months, we took a number of three-day trips around the state to visit different state agencies. Those visits were always open and heavily attended. In the fall, we would begin hearing formal presentations in our hearing room on the third floor of the state Capitol. Those hearings were also heavily attended. In fact, several members of the state Capitol press corps practically lived in that room.
When those hearings had been completed, we would meet to vote on the operating budgets for every state agency as well as create a budget of capital construction projects, a grueling weeklong process full of heated debates. Not only were these hearings always open, but other legislators, private citizens and agency representatives had the opportunity to speak up if they felt we were off track.
I do not remember any time when any committee member suggested we go off the record. This openness had important positive results for us and for the process.
First, it humanized the process. Spectators could see that budgeting was difficult and that we were doing our best to match available funds with the needs of state programs.
Second, those spectators often provided us with valuable additional information and insights.
Third, it encouraged members of the public to bring us new ideas. Once, for example, a small group of scruffy-looking rock climbers from Boulder showed up unannounced and asked us to buy Eldorado Canyon, a rock climbing area south of Boulder that was about to be sold to a mining company, and make it a state park.
If they hadn’t felt comfortable approaching us, we never would have known of this opportunity and Eldorado Canyon might never have become one of Colorado’s most unique parks.
Fourth, openness improved our decisions by weeding out some of the silly capital construction projects that get proposed when you are working in secret.
I have the deepest respect for those citizens who put themselves on the line and run for public office. Creating a state budget is their most important task, one that affects everyone. It’s time to open the doors to this process and let the sunshine in.
