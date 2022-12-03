As longtime local forest and wildfire scientists who have spent decades developing ecological science applicable to forest management, we paid careful attention to last month’s public listening session about local forest management issues — sponsored by Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hansen, WildEarth Guardians and the Forest Advocate.

Oddly, Dominick DellaSala from southern Oregon, who has conducted zero original research focused on Northern New Mexico, was invited by the hosts to speak as their forest science expert. While we agree with some important science-based points DellaSala made, we are compelled to point out substantial scientific misinformation in the presentation.

We agree with the importance of maintaining increasingly rare, ecologically vital large trees and old-growth forests; that fire weather is very important; and climate change is markedly exacerbating extreme fire activity. Because forest and fire ecology vary across geography, DellaSala noted some “inappropriate extrapolations” of data from other places to our particular local landscape — yet his presentation did just that.

Craig D. Allen is a research scholar in the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at the University of New Mexico. He lives in Nambé. Matthew Hurteau is a professor in the UNM Biology Department and lives in Albuquerque; and Thomas W. Swetnam is Regents Professor Emeritus, Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research, University of Arizona. He lives in Jemez Springs.

