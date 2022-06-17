Amid drought, seemingly incessant winds, raging wildfires, nagging pandemic, a humanity-crushing war of aggression and our divided citizenry leading to political stalemate on most important issues, every day there are births and deaths and these cycles continue uninterrupted. I choose to maintain my equilibrium by staying focused on my volunteer work here in New Mexico helping people better understand their rights and choices toward the end of life. And in this realm, there is some good news to share.
Early last spring, the New Mexico Legislature passed and the governor signed the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act. It went into effect on June 18, 2021, making New Mexico the 11th jurisdiction in the U.S. to authorize medical aid in dying as one of the choices available to qualified individuals at the end of life. It had taken four years in the courts followed by five years and three 60-day legislative sessions to garner the necessary votes. This new law is a powerful reaffirmation of our right to self-determination that allows us to make our own health care decisions and to have a measure of control regarding our end-of-life options.
The coalition of advocates, patients, family members, healthmcare providers, clergy and community leaders who worked on behalf of this important legislation understood that passing the law was just the first step in helping more New Mexicans have the kind of death they wish for … with less suffering, uncertainty and fearfulness. They knew that it would also take public education to promote advance care planning, outreach and training about the new law for health care institutions, agencies and clinicians, and harnessing the talents of skilled volunteers to provide individual support to patients and their families when they experience serious, life-threatening illness and request assistance.
Last spring, a new nonprofit, End of Life Options New Mexico, was created to work toward these objectives and help implement medical aid in dying. As we celebrate the first anniversary of the law going into effect, I am pleased to report that with generous support from state and national partner organizations, private donors and dedicated volunteers, solid progress has been made on all fronts — public education, health professional outreach and individual client/family support. We are proud to inform you that our new law is being utilized, and we’ve been able to assist those who have called into our telephone service (505-393-1321) or written into our website (info@endoflifeoptionnm.org) requesting information, asking questions, or seeking assistance or referrals for care.
As is always the case, there remains much to be done. So far, most of the requests for information and support have been from those living along the Rio Grande corridor from Taos in the north to Las Cruces in the south, although there certainly has been interest and activity elsewhere. One of our priorities for the coming year will be to reach out to more communities, health care providers and potential volunteers in the remainder of the state. Our nonprofit is committed to extending our reach and developing educational programs and individual services that serve all of our diverse populations and communities throughout the state.
It is important to point out that all end-of-life choices are respected and our work is inclusive and non-judgmental. Some seriously ill folks will pursue every possible treatment with the intention of living as long as possible. Others may seek a gentler passing that provides time for reflection, saying goodbyes to family and friends, and being in familiar surroundings. Still others may be enduring significant suffering, physically and/or existentially, so they may choose to hasten their death to end their suffering. There is no right answer; it is for each of us to decide, if we are fortunate enough to have such choices available to us.
Death is a natural part of the cycle — no one gets out alive. If you care to, you can think through your values and priorities, learn about your options, appoint a proxy health care decision-maker, and communicate with your loved ones and your health care providers about these issues. There are no guarantees, but if you choose to do the homework, you might be able to have some control at the end. That, for me, is good news.