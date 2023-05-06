On the CSI shows and in the movies, it goes like this, right?

Dogged police officer eats, sleeps and drinks a murder mystery that won’t be solved. It teases and torments in the mornings, it challenges and chafes at night.

Bryan Martinez doesn’t describe his final case as a homicide investigator in such breathless terms. The drama, he leaves for the screenwriters.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

