There are cycles in life, new experiences informed by the lessons we learn or by our stumbles, beginnings and endings between The Beginning and The End. Some are as predictable as a first day at school. Others strike like earthquakes, tearing everything to bits and leaving us no choice but to pick up the pieces and find a way to carry on.

My child and I have become expert reconstructors since my husband — my child's father — died five years ago, 30 days from his cancer diagnosis and nearly 18 years from the day I said "I do," choosing him and his country over mine, Brazil.

We had been living in Arizona for five years when he got sick, and stayed there after he left us. Staying gave us a sense of stability, though the journalist in me also had her motivations: I wanted to bear witness to what seemed like the state's coming political transformation, one that I envisioned would make Arizona more tolerant and equitable.

