No good deed goes unpunished. It’s trite but sometimes true.
Bruce Thompson and I joined forces in 1995 and transitioned from building custom homes to constructing affordable housing for developer Don Altshuler in the first phase of Tierra Contenta. Altshuler was coming off the development of The Commons on West Alameda, where I built several homes.
We were eager to build the Tierra Madre subdivision for an idealistic developer impressed with the quality of the homes we built. We naively believed first-time homebuyers would mean clients would be thrilled and grateful for high-quality modest homes. Instead, we discovered homebuyers were the same for every demographic at every price point. Meaning: a reflexive mistrust of contractors and a tendency to believe the worst.
Altshuler believed in building community. The Commons on West Alameda was predicated on a principle of co-housing. It included a common house where residents of the 28 homes would gather to prepare and share meals and divvy up community chores for upkeep of grounds and common areas.
His plan for Tierra Madre had similar ambitions and included a common gathering space we finished halfway through building the 88 homes in the subdivision. It was obvious to me that Altshuler, whether intended or not, fostered community-building by being the lightning rod for residents to complain about.
It happened at The Commons and again in Tierra Madre.
Fast-forward to Siler Yards, the new affordable multifamily project that began housing tenants this year. Developer Daniel Werwath, executive director of the nonprofit New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing Corp., is learning the old saw about good deeds has new teeth, especially in a time when mistrust and conspiracies are of pandemic proportions.
Siler Yards was a dream of Werwath’s for at least 15 years. Teaming up with Creative Santa Fe’s Cindy Conn, they envisioned a project to provide affordable apartments for low-income artists.
They engaged scores of community members in early scoping plans, including artists, architects, energy-efficiency experts and seasoned developers. They convinced the city to donate land near Siler Road. They jumped through funding hoops by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority. They consulted with the city’s Affordable Housing Office and wrangled the bureaucracy of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Miraculously, they prevailed. They started after nearly a decade of effort. Then COVID-19 came to town, and the headaches began.
One major headache has been finding the right property management company. There have been three. One of them, now long gone, inadvertently triggered the kind of community building Altshuler suffered from 25 years ago.
That company sent an email notice to all tenants that should have been “blind carbon copied,” meaning everyone gets the email but only individual recipient addresses are revealed. It was not Bcc’d so an instant email group was created. That’s when rumor, innuendo and conspiracy-mongering began.
As is human nature, it has only gotten worse. So much so that it piqued the interest of the Santa Fe Reporter, which documented some neighbors’ complaints about moisture and noise. Then a recent 100-year rain event flooded Siler Road and inundated fresh pavement in the complex, with predictable results.
Unlike building pad sites, which were overexcavated then filled, compacted and tested for density, utility trenches were less rigorously compacted. The unfortunate result was subsidence — sinking. Fortunately, it happened in the warrantied first year, meaning the fix is on the contractor’s dime and not the housing nonprofit.
Given the scrutiny the project endured by its government funders, it’s probably the best-built apartment complex in the city’s history. Despite the initial problems, Werwath should be lauded, not lambasted.
Kim Shanahan has been a Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.