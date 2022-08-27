No good deed goes unpunished. It’s trite but sometimes true.

Bruce Thompson and I joined forces in 1995 and transitioned from building custom homes to constructing affordable housing for developer Don Altshuler in the first phase of Tierra Contenta. Altshuler was coming off the development of The Commons on West Alameda, where I built several homes.

We were eager to build the Tierra Madre subdivision for an idealistic developer impressed with the quality of the homes we built. We naively believed first-time homebuyers would mean clients would be thrilled and grateful for high-quality modest homes. Instead, we discovered homebuyers were the same for every demographic at every price point. Meaning: a reflexive mistrust of contractors and a tendency to believe the worst.

Kim Shanahan has been a Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.

