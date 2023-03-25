012423XGR_LS_1.JPG

House Speaker Javier Martínez discusses voting rights in January at the Roundhouse. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The legislative session can feel all-consuming for those of us inside the Roundhouse. But like most New Mexicans, you likely spent those 60 days focused on making sure your families were healthy and safe — core values I carried with me every time I stepped onto the floor of the House.

You have placed your trust in us as your representatives to consider the nuances of our state’s tax system, our more than $9 billion dollar budget, and the best policies to promote health, well-being, and opportunity for all New Mexicans.

So as the dust settles on this year’s session, an important part of our job as lawmakers is to communicate what we accomplished and how it will impact you. As your speaker of the House, my hope is that our last two months of work will make life easier for your family now and lay the groundwork for transformational change in the future.

Javier Martínez, speaker of the New Mexico House of Representatives, is a Democrat from Albuquerque.