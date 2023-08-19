Hi, Santa Fe. My name is Simon.
I’m new to this town, but I’m not new to this land. I’m what people call a “Native American” or an “American Indian.”
We prefer Indigenous.
Specifically, I’m Oglala Lakota. My people hail from the Black Hills of South Dakota, but we don’t call them the Black Hills. In our language, she is still Paha Sapa.
Oh, I hear the reaction: “Well, if this Indian’s people are from South Dakota, then he’s not from this land.”
False. For thousands of years, Indigenous peoples — even the Lakota — have traded food, tools, recipes, whatever, with the Spayola. That’s our word for the southern tribes and nations down this way. Even before the border, this was our word for the people of the south.
Now I’m here. I’ve noticed folks are pretty into us, huh?
Oodles of galleries here are selling statues, pictures and paintings for thousands of dollars of my people — Plains people … Oglala, Sicangu, Arapaho, etc. — despite being nowhere near my people.
It’s weird to now live in a place where you’re eroticized and fetishized yet glared at in these gaudy galleries when you cruise into their establishment hardly resembling their typical clientele, which is a nice way of saying older, rich, not Native but nuts for anything Native. How much of the money being made on our cultures goes back to the Pueblo or Diné who surround you? Or perhaps to the Oglala, Sicangu, Arapaho?
On any given Sunday, I watch as folks in wide-brimmed hats and drenched in turquoise stand above the Pueblo and Diné artists selling their wares under the portal at the Palace of the Governors. I watch you like you watch us: curious, interested, bewildered. But we don’t fetishize you, not like you fetishize us. Here, I feel like a foot in a city built on foot fetishes.
Why don’t you guys give us a little something of your European cultures? Change it up a bit. I’m not talking about local Hispanos. That culture is richly represented in our town. And I don’t mean mainstream culture, i.e. aggressive invasion, land theft, cultural appropriation, etc. No, no. I mean Italian, German, Irish, Scottish, French, Austrian, etc. The other European Americans.
We Indigenous peoples are curious folks, too, you know. I want to know about your culture in your old country. This is our homeland. And, indeed, you folks are still our guests. I don’t care how long you think your family has been here. You guys are still the newbies. So, share, be good guests.
Or not. It’s up to you. Just stop saying you’re a quarter Cherokee whenever you meet one of us. Also, stop grabbing our hair. Stop reaching for and grasping our braids, beads, medallions, ribbon skirts, bolo ties, whatever is on our bodies. They are not yours to fondle. I understand that in this town you’re encouraged to shop around and grip and grab anything on the shelf. Well, we are not things. What we have on our bodies is a part of our person, our culture and traditions, and they are not for sale and certainly not yours to play with.
OK? Good.
I didn’t expect this piece to be a list of dos and don’ts, but here we are, and I sincerely feel many of you are in desperate need of such a list.
Oh, one more thing: There are few Alaska Natives in Santa Fe. My partner, Rae, being one of them. She’s Yu’pik and Inupiaq and from a village to the north. Instead of asking her about her village or any other polite question, a few of you immediately regale her with tales of luxury cruises around Anchorage or descriptions of a summer home near Ketchikan or their big yacht docked in Juneau.
You, you, you.
Stop that, too. That’s quite inappropriate. Basic human manners dictate you inquire about the person you just met instead of bragging about everywhere you’ve been and everything you own.
Yes, yes, I hear you again: “This is just one Indian’s opinion.”
Indeed, this is my opinion. No one Native can speak on behalf of all the tribes and nations across this, our ancestral continent. But I do speak as an Oglala Lakota who has recently made Santa Fe and the state of New Mexico his home. I also speak on behalf of my Yu’pik and Inupiaq partner, who is likewise new to town, and she’s noticed you folks have a habit of lumping all of us together as “Indians,” erecting tipis next to totem poles.
I’ve been here for almost two years now. I have lived in many cities in many states, but never have I encountered one with the singular opportunity to bridge two communities — the Natives and the newcomers. And before anyone gets their britches in a bunch for being called newcomers, understand that while Europeans have been here hundreds of years, human history began on this land with us. We are the first peoples, and our languages, cultures and creation stories come from this soil. Not from a land far, far away.
So, with that, my new neighbors, be humble, self-reflect and be a good guest. Because as your Benjamin Franklin said so eloquently, “Fish and guests stink after three days.”
See you around.