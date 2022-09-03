Evangelicalism lost a giant this summer. Ronald Sider, an evangelical theologian and social activist, died of a heart attack on July 27.

Since the religious right’s emergence as a political force in the late 1970s, white evangelicalism has been associated with right-wing politics, a disposition that culminated in overwhelming evangelical support for Donald Trump. The religious right has emerged in the past four-plus decades as the Republican Party’s most reliable constituency, much the way labor unions once provided crucial support for the Democratic Party.

This alliance between evangelicalism and the Republican Party has received so much attention that most Americans could be forgiven for thinking that evangelicalism always has tilted hard to the right or that evangelicals are invariably conservative on social and political matters.

Randall Balmer, a resident of Santa Fe, teaches at Dartmouth College. His most recent book, Passion Plays: How Religion Shaped Sports in North America, is scheduled for release this month.

