Now, while the Jan. 6 sacking of the U.S. Capitol is fresh in our collective memory, we should recommit the nation to a greater understanding and appreciation of both our democratic form of government and our shared history as Americans. Part of that effort should be to highlight the importance of preserving the structures and artifacts that help us understand what has gone before and what can help us going into the future.
In New Mexico, we take pride in the state’s cultural heritage. That history of diverse cultures has given us many examples of both cooperation and conflict. Today, we aspire to respectfulness and understanding across these many divides. Knowing more about our shared history helps us appreciate the views of others.
At the national level, we have the National Trust for Historic Preservation. It is the pace-setting organization that serves as a model for every state. In New Mexico, we are fortunate to have prominent organizations dedicated to preserving and teaching that history. Each has a relevant story to tell.
The New Mexico History Museum is a statewide educational resource, local landmark and destination for anyone who wants to understand the diverse experiences of the people of New Mexico, the dynamics that have shaped our state and the relationships that connect our region with the rest of the world.
Cornerstones Community Partnerships, largely focused in New Mexico, works in partnership with communities to restore historic structures, preserve cultural landscapes, encourage traditional building practices and conserve natural resources.
The Historic Santa Fe Foundation and the Old Santa Fe Association work in their distinct ways to preserve, protect and promote the historic properties and diverse cultural heritage of Santa Fe, and to educate the public about the city’s history and the importance of preservation.
The Historical Society of New Mexico is dedicated to increasing the knowledge of New Mexico’s history and disseminating that information to the public.
Each of these organizations makes significant contributions to a better understanding of our different cultures and our shared history. Many smaller local organizations around the state work for these same goals.
One current undertaking by Cornerstones Community Partnerships is the effort to help Chimayosos preserve the historic Plaza del Cerro in Chimayó. This plaza, originally constructed by Spanish settlers in the mid-18th century for defensive purposes against nonsedentary Natives, is located in a Tewa heritage area. When asked if Tewa people could participate in on-site preservation, members of the Chimayó Cultural Preservation Association were enthusiastically positive. The Tewa adoberos working on the project also felt comfortable in this endeavor.
Another example is the current Tapestry Preservation Project in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Villanueva. This extraordinary assemblage of folk art created for the bicentennial by local women of the valley depicts New Mexico history from pre-Columbian times to the modern era. The hand-sewn images contain iconography of New Mexico’s cultural history with a major focus on the life ways of the valley over the centuries as perceived by the women of the village.
A third example is Cornerstones’ solar initiative focused on rural and tribal lands. In a Gallup partnership, grassroots solar is helping off-grid Navajo families attain basic electrical service. In Laguna Pueblo, the initiative is helping provide solar for a community center. In Nambé, hands-on, “learn-by-doing” solar work is focused in an alternative youth education program.
The survival of Native American cultures depends on sustainability and that solar can help with that. Preservation doesn’t mean ignoring technology that can be used to maintain historic structures; rather, solar can make preservation more relevant to a community’s needs of today while at the same time saving its past.
The appreciation and respect for our shared history, as shown in these projects, helps break down the barriers and reduce polarization between our different cultures and perspectives. That same respect for shared history can help our country as we strive to eliminate those barriers at the national level and promote strengthening of communities into the future.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.