Many readers have opposed the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project, stemming from their love of our mountain landscape and their fear our forests will be irreparably harmed by the burn prescriptions in the U.S. Forest Service plans.

This fear is so reasonable — how can we not be afraid, after the debacle of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire? Yet our forests need fire. The resiliency project is a thoughtful plan that introduces fire in manageable doses as one of numerous strategies to prevent catastrophic wildfire.

Over 20 years ago, Santa Fe National Forest officials engaged the city and environmental partners in considering the condition of the forest around the city reservoirs, which provide nearly half of Santa Fe’s water supply in some years. With the very real threat of losing that critical resource to siltation and ash after a major fire, the partners prepared a municipal watershed plan that could be the grandmother of the one developed for the landscape resiliency project. At the time of the municipal watershed project, I was director of the Santa Fe Watershed Association and privileged to monitor the implementation of that plan. I have watched a masticator, a mechanical dinosaur on tracks with a grinding head on the end of a long arm, reducing 25-foot-tall trees to mulch, punching holes in the canopy. When it crawled off to its next worksite, it left a copse of ponderosa and Southwestern white pine standing in dappled shade. A companion said, in the silence, “It looks like the trees can breathe.”

Paige Grant has been a hydrologist and environmental advocate in Santa Fe for over four decades.

