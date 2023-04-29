Many readers have opposed the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project, stemming from their love of our mountain landscape and their fear our forests will be irreparably harmed by the burn prescriptions in the U.S. Forest Service plans.
This fear is so reasonable — how can we not be afraid, after the debacle of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire? Yet our forests need fire. The resiliency project is a thoughtful plan that introduces fire in manageable doses as one of numerous strategies to prevent catastrophic wildfire.
Over 20 years ago, Santa Fe National Forest officials engaged the city and environmental partners in considering the condition of the forest around the city reservoirs, which provide nearly half of Santa Fe’s water supply in some years. With the very real threat of losing that critical resource to siltation and ash after a major fire, the partners prepared a municipal watershed plan that could be the grandmother of the one developed for the landscape resiliency project. At the time of the municipal watershed project, I was director of the Santa Fe Watershed Association and privileged to monitor the implementation of that plan. I have watched a masticator, a mechanical dinosaur on tracks with a grinding head on the end of a long arm, reducing 25-foot-tall trees to mulch, punching holes in the canopy. When it crawled off to its next worksite, it left a copse of ponderosa and Southwestern white pine standing in dappled shade. A companion said, in the silence, “It looks like the trees can breathe.”
If only it were possible to mulch all of the excess wood in the wood-choked woods. The cost of the machinery and the topography of the backcountry make that impossible. Much of the work to prepare the forest for fire will require hand-thinning, piling of slash and subsequent pile burning.
Opponents of the landscape resiliency project often cite a statistic that “90% of the trees will be removed.” They derive this figure from plans to return the current stand density of 1,000 stems per acre back to the pre-European-contact condition of an “open, park-like” ponderosa forest with 100 to 300 trees per acre. Imagine a mature ponderosa pine, a yellow-belly with a girth you can barely embrace, with nine spindly young trees in its shade. Remove the young trees from that picture and replace them with shrubs, grasses and flowers, browse for deer and shelter for mice and chipmunks that will in turn feed owls and foxes. That is the intended outcome of thinning and burning to create a resilient forest.
The landscape resiliency project does not offer a single prescription to be applied uniformly to every unit of the treated area. There will be dense, even-aged stands of young mixed conifers in some areas and open meadows in others; standing dead trees for raptors to hunt from and shady groves of large trees favored by Mexican spotted owls. There are plans to reduce invasive species and enhance native riparian vegetation in wetland zones. There are plans to close roads to reduce incursions by offroad vehicles. There are plans to favor fire-adapted tree species like ponderosa and aspen over the shade-loving spruce and fir that have grown up under the current crop of aspens, and are beginning to replace them.
Some believe the forest should be left alone. But our forest — even the Pecos Wilderness — is a construct of human interaction over many centuries. At least some of the periodic fires recorded in the thousand-year tree ring record were set by Indigenous people. The highest slopes of the Sangres were grazed by sheep herded to high pastures from Hispanic villages since the 17th century. The Randall Davey mansion that now houses the Audubon Center was originally a sawmill, cutting logs from the municipal watershed. The forest between Cañada de los Alamos and the municipal watershed boundary was logged a scant century ago.
In contrast to that long history of resource extraction, this project has no commercial objective except, incidentally, to contribute to the economy of Santa Fe and the surrounding communities by maintaining the forest as a desirable destination for low-impact recreation. “The purpose of the project,” to quote from the biological assessment, “is to improve ecosystem resilience to future disturbances including wildfire, climate change and insect outbreaks.”
But surely the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires were lit with the same intent. How can we be sure that prescribed fire closer to home won’t escape control in unpredictable high winds intensified by climate change?
We can’t. However, federal land management agencies initiate on the order of 4,000 to 5,000 prescribed burns each year, and over 99% of those burn out within the area planned for treatment. We have to weigh the possibility of a controlled burn going rogue, against the certainty that fire will arrive unbidden, whether by lightning, accident or intention. When fire strikes in a forest that has been allowed to grow into a tinderbox, the consequences are tragic.
Paige Grant has been a hydrologist and environmental advocate in Santa Fe for over four decades.