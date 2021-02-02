After his arrest for being part of the riot in the U.S. Capitol, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin is facing calls for his resignation or removal. His two fellow commissioners have already said they will support a recall against him.
In many neighboring states, a recall may be a relatively easy proposition. Thanks to the criminal charges, it is a distinct possibility here. But the Griffin recall threat highlights how New Mexico is a bit different than most of its Western state peers. While the recall and the rest of the direct democracy movement generally found its full flowering in the West, the Land of Enchantment has been a relatively reluctant participant.
New Mexico is not one of the 20 states that may allow a state level official to face a recall election. Nine of these recall states, all of which allow the recall of all state and local officials, lie west of Texas — only Hawaii, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming are absent from the group. Most of these nine states adopted the recall early on — Los Angeles was the first big city to revive the recall law in 1903 and Oregon was the first state in the entire country to take it on in 1908.
Having a recall law was so important for neighboring Arizona that it is part of the reason that New Mexico officially joined the Union first. The state’s founders included the provision in their Constitution despite President William Howard Taft's decision to veto the resolution to admit them as a state. In order to be admitted as a state, Arizonians removed the provision as it related to the recall of judges, and then promptly added it back in after they were made the 48th state.
While New Mexico is one of 19 states that allows a local recall, its laws are also vastly more limited than its most of its neighbors. Most states have a “political recall” law, whereby voters can kick out elected officials for pretty much any reason. We’ve seen these types of recall efforts occur repeatedly over purely political issues, whether it was Democratic California Gov. Gray Davisin 2003, Republican Arizona Senate President Russell Pearce in 2011 or Democratic Colorado Senate Majority Leader John Morse in 2013.
New Mexico, like a number of other states, has what can be called a “malfeasance standard” law. These laws limit recall efforts to a list of statutory reasons, usually a crime or malfeasance or demonstrated incompetence. These states have many fewer recall efforts. For example, 45 of the 46 state-level recalls in U.S. history have taken place in political recall states.
New Mexico local jurisdictions had the more lax recalls laws earlier on. Albuquerque’s 1917 charter granted the voters just such power. And politicians were interested in expanding the recall — legislators proposed a state-level recall law in 1913. Officials have been recalled in the state and county. For example, in 1993, three Alamogordo City Council members faced a recall vote, though all three survived. But over time, New Mexico has adopted limited recall, notably the adoption of a 1996 Constitutional Amendment which provided a “malfeasance standard” recall law for county officials.
This history has led New Mexicans to be less likely to exercise the recall. Since 2011, New Mexico has had five officials ousted in a recall, three Alamo Navajo school board members in 2019, a school board member in Ratón in 2013 and a city council member in Tucumcari in 2014. Three other school board members and the mayor of Las Vegas resigned in the face of recall threats. Five officials survived recall votes. At least four efforts were thrown out by judges or other officials.
Compare those 13 recalls “events” — either an election or a resignation — to the two states directly below New Mexico on the population list. In the same time period, Nebraska has had 43 recall events and Idaho has had 58. For good or ill, New Mexico is simply not a prime user of the recall.
To get a recall against Griffin — who was previously a target of a recall threat in August — on the ballot, petitioners would need signatures equal to one-third of the voter turnout from his last election — about 1,573 valid signatures. This is a high proportion compared to other places in the country, but it is clearly not an overwhelming figure. If it gets on the ballot, Griffin will have to battle it, and that can be a challenge. A high proportion of recalls — about 60 percent throughout the country, plus resignations in 5 percent to 7 percent cases — result in the candidate losing the election.
Despite the West’s fertile ground for direct democracy, New Mexico has not been a strong proponent of the recall election. But the state still does have one. Due to his arrest, the built-in impediments to an easy recall may not stop Griffin from facing the voters quite a bit earlier than expected.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.