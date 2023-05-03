The New Mexico Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered major victories for children and families during its 2023 meeting. We are reversing trends that pushed New Mexico towards the bottom of key national rankings for decades, and we have more work to do.

New tax measures add more than 200,000 modest- and low-income families who now will be able to claim a larger credit of up to $600 per child, benefiting 350,000 children. The governor’s priority of ensuring all students in our public schools be offered a healthy breakfast and lunch free of charge will lessen child food insecurity. Rebates to taxpayers of $500 for single and $1,000 for married individuals will be a boost for children in the lowest earning families. Substantial funding increases for child care assistance, free pre-K education for 3- and 4-year-olds, and home visiting for families who are pregnant or have kids under age 5 all will improve overall child well-being across our state.

Amidst the flurry of genuine legislative accomplishments during this remarkable session, one piece of good news for youngsters and families that slipped under the radar was the Legislature’s historic appropriation of $20 million in funds to support new learning opportunities for youth through after-school, summer learning and tutoring programs. For comparison, previous years’ funding was $10 million for the 21st Century Learning Centers.

Howie Morales is lieutenant governor for the state of New Mexico, and May Sagbakken is executive director for the New Mexico Out-of-School Time Network.

