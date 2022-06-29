Across the West, we have seen a large and rapid increase in forest area burned by wildfire as the atmosphere has become warmer and drier. Our Southwest winters have shortened and fire season has lengthened by more than two months over the past 40 years. Climate-driven increases in area burned and fire severity are exacerbating a problem that we created by suppressing fires in most of our forests for over a century, allowing fuels to build up.
We have been in a drought for decades, made more severe by ongoing climate warming. Because warm air holds more water than cold air, our warming atmosphere is sucking more moisture out of our ecosystems, making both soils and vegetation drier, with dead fuels drying out much faster. This is an exponential process, where each degree increase in temperature causes the ecosystem to dry out by ever-greater amounts.
We all became familiar with exponential growth of a contagious process during the pandemic: One person infects two people, two people infect four people, four people infect eight people and so on. Similar things are happening in how quickly fires spread with amplified intensities because of a warming and drying atmosphere.
Before the onset of the ongoing Southwest “megadrought,” longer and cooler-wetter winters kept both live and dead fuel moistures relatively high, thus much less flammable going into the late spring and early summer. The scant winter snows we have received now evaporate into the atmosphere at an accelerating rate with the rise in temperature, making our world increasingly flammable.
As the atmosphere continues to warm and dry, our forests are less able to support vegetation, even without fire. Drought weakens trees, enabling bark beetles to kill them, and intense drought directly kills trees by lack of water. The recent hot drought has killed millions of trees at all elevations across New Mexico, adding to fuels that accumulated from fire suppression.
These forest fuels are stored-up energy awaiting release — how fast or slow that energy is released by fire determines how much it impacts us. Wildfires burning hundreds of thousands of acres of forests in days and weeks are clearly burning too fast and hot — destroying homes and old-growth forests, damaging watersheds.
We can release the massive stored energy of overabundant fuels in a planned, slower and relatively controlled manner with forest thinning and prescribed burning. Ecologically appropriate forest management is key to reducing risks that wildfire poses to our communities and watersheds. However, as the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires have demonstrated, the planning and implementation of prescribed fires must adapt as the climate changes. We need to invest in new planning tools, protocols and fire-manager training to cope with changing climate and decrease chances that another prescribed fire escapes.
Local, day-to-day fuel moisture, humidity and wind conditions primarily drive go/no-go decisions on prescribed fire use. However, longer-term and broader regional considerations need to be given greater weight in the decision process. Climate science has made great strides in recent decades — in addition to better regional weather forecasts, reasonably accurate seasonal climate and fire hazard forecasts are now available. We need to use these tools to be smarter about fire use and suppression. We now know, for example, that even though warming trends are likely to continue, there still will be wetter or drier-than-average seasons and years ahead due to El Niño/La Niña oscillations. We have just experienced an unusual three-year run of La Niña conditions, which historically are related to extreme drought in the Southwest. Extra caution is warranted in fire use during droughts, but when wet seasons and years return, planned burning should increase as conditions warrant.
Billions of dollars are now spent fighting wildfires annually, and even greater costs are incurred in watershed and home losses. We need a commensurate financial commitment to wisely and appropriately reduce fuels through thinning and fire use. Burning safely as the climate continues to change will require that land management agencies learn and evolve by adopting new science-based tools that help us anticipate risks and prepare for surprises.
The agencies also need to hire more professional fire and fuels managers who are employed year-round to burn when the conditions are right. Finally, the agencies are going to have to support advanced training so fire managers are up to date on the latest science and tools that will help them do their jobs more safely for society.
Protecting our communities and watersheds from severe wildfire and climate change will require more prescribed burning, but only at the right times and places.