Much has been written about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a champion of women’s rights, gender equality and racial justice.
At Common Cause New Mexico, we honor her memory as a stalwart defender of democracy, a champion of voting rights and of commonsense campaign finance laws. Her 2013 dissent opinion on the gutting of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby vs. Holder has become a classic.
She opined that throwing out a key provision that prevented questionable election practices was, “like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”
The right to vote is a pillar of our democracy. Another pillar is having an independent judiciary, one which dispenses impartial justice, not just simply the edicts of one political party, or the other.
The partisan push to immediately fill her seat is doing irreparable damage to the foundational idea of impartial justice.
Citizens are losing their faith in our institutions at an alarming rate.
Although the public still holds a higher opinion of the courts than the president or Congress, 50 percent now believe that the Supreme Court is motivated by politics and not the law, as stated by a Quinnipiac University national poll.
At the state and local levels, the distrust is not as high, but judicial elections typically fly far below the public’s radar screen and appear farther down on the ballot than the higher-profile races.
However, these judicial offices have not escaped the attention of PACs and partisans. They know that criminal justice reforms, redistricting and voting rights hang in the balance.
So-called dark-money PACs have poured $10 million into judicial races in battleground states since 2016, and they are now gearing up to advertise in the Senate battle over Ginsburg’s successor.
In New Mexico, we have avoided the worst of the partisan skirmishes at the highest level because our state Court of Appeals and Supreme Court candidates may use the state’s public financing programs.
While presidential and congressional races have captured center stage, judicial races must not be overlooked. Voters need to vote up and down the ballot and pay close attention to judicial candidates.
With 34 judges on the ballot in Bernalillo County, and almost a dozen in Santa Fe, it’s hard to do — but there is guidance from the League of Women Voters Guide and two Judicial Commissions that evaluate judges.
If Constitutional Amendment 2, which would allow the Legislature to stagger judicial terms, passes in November, there will be fewer judicial races on each ballot, and allowing voters to focus more clearly.
Recognizing the importance of judicial races — and the possible political manipulation of judicial selection — Common Cause has a Fair Courts program.
At the state level, we hope to shine a spotlight on potential conflicts of interest between judges and their contributors, the diversity of the judicial pool, inadequate funding and unequal access to justice.
We are alarmed by the hypocritical approach taken by the majority in the U.S. Senate, which previously blocked an appointment in an election year.
Since the election has already begun, we urge senators to hold off again, and heed the 62 percent of Americans who think that the winner of the presidential election should nominate the next Supreme Court justice.
We ask that all senators slow this process down and do a proper job of vetting the nominee for this lifetime position.
Our democracy is hanging by a slender thread.
The Supreme Court long has been regarded as the last bastion of freedom and equality for all.
It has been the umbrella protecting us from abuses of power by other branches and powerful special interests. The court’s integrity is at issue.
It is raining now, and we must not throw away the umbrella.
Sydney Tellez is the associate director for Common Cause New Mexico, a nonpartisan grassroots organization. Common Cause is dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.