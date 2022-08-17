I learned about polio in medical school as a disease of history. When it was at its peak in the 1940s and early 1950s, parents were terrified that their children would be among the tens of thousands every year who became permanently disabled. Thousands of children died when the paralysis immobilized their breathing muscles.

Thanks to highly effective vaccines, cases of polio paralysis fell to below 100 in the 1960s. The last case of wild-type polio that originated in the United States was 1979. My generation of physicians thought we'd never encounter this disease.

That's no longer true. Due to low vaccination rates, polio is back and appears to be spreading in at least one part of the country. Other vaccine-preventable diseases will also reemerge unless we take urgent steps to reverse this tragic trend.

Leana S. Wen is a professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. This commentary was published by the Washington Post.

