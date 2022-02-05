I am a Navy veteran and retired Los Alamos National Laboratory physicist who was born in 1934, the year after Adolph Hitler was proclaimed chancellor of Germany. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was our president during this turbulent era; he was the ideal person to lead our country through a series of crises. Between the time of Roosevelt’s patriotic leadership and Donald John Trump’s self-serving incompetence, tragically, something has gone terribly awry with our governance.
The violent assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which the former president promulgated while still in office, revealed his utter contempt for our country in general and our democracy in particular. The worst part is that the Republican Party, with the notable exceptions of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, has almost uniformly condoned this legal treason perpetrated by our former commander-in-chief.
In just six short years, the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower and Bush has transmogrified into the party of Trump. The newly radicalized GOP has no interest in governing; its platform is to block any meaningful legislation proposed by the Biden administration and, in so doing, gain control of Congress in the 2022 midterm election. If Republicans are successful with this subterfuge, our government of the people, by the people and for the people will be hanging by a thread.
As we head toward the crucial election Nov. 8, bear in mind that the votes we cast will help determine which party will control our government in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. In the House of Representatives, the Democrats presently hold a narrow 222-213 edge, but this is tenuous. All 435 seats are up for grabs, and a net gain of five seats by the Republicans will put them in control. In the Senate, where both parties hold 50 seats, the situation is even more precarious.
Fortunately, there several things each of us can do to help save our democracy:
- Keep family members, friends and associates informed of what is a stake and make sure that all are registered and ready to vote in November. Write letters to local papers; let Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández know how important the next election is to you. Ask how you can help.
- Volunteer to help defeat incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell in the 2nd Congressional District; among other things, she voted against the creation of the independent commission that is investigating the brazen Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Her Democratic opponent will be determined in the primary election on June 7.
- We’ll need a massive voter turnout for Democrats in the November election; this is essential. Contact your two senators and your representative to find out how you can help them ensure all eligible citizens are allowed to vote, that there are no artificial obstacles to voting and that all votes are fairly and impartially recorded.
Support the efforts of lawmakers Jamie Raskin, Jerry Nadler, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Amy Klobuchar and others who are citing Amendment 14 of the Constitution as the basis for banning Trump from serving another term as president. Section 3 of this Amendment bars public officials who swore an oath to protect the Constitution from holding office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against it or gave “aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
It’s time to pitch in to save our democracy. Regardless of race, religion or sexual persuasion, this is our fight. Only if we are united can we begin the healing process that will make America America again.
