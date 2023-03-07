Hindsight is undefeated, and the best way to view the Paid Family and Medical Leave proposal in the Legislature is to look at what similar policies in the past caused — or more importantly, did not cause — today.

If you believe the rhetoric from some Senate Republicans during floor debate last Saturday, paid family and medical leave will cause hundreds of small businesses to immediately lay off employees, shut their doors or leave the state for the greener pastures of Texas or Arizona (but not Colorado, which passed this policy in 2020).

We have served in the Legislature for years and have seen and participated in every contentious, passionate and sometimes nasty fight over policies that, according to the naysayers, pit workers against small business owners. Yet, each and every time, they have been dead wrong once the smoke clears. What has always been true is that when stakeholders come together to craft thoughtful policies, small businesses and workers win together.

Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, is president pro tem of the New Mexico Senate. Rep. Christine Chandler is a Democrat representing District 43. She lives in Los Alamos.