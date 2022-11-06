This election is exposing the Democratic Party’s mortal weakness and is the beginning of the end of their monopoly grip on power in New Mexico.
Since being hijacked by progressive radicals over the last few political cycles, the New Mexico Democratic Party has purged moderate Democrats from their legislative ranks, including most notably former state Sens. Gabriel Ramos, John Arthur Smith and Mary Kay Papen. The list goes on and is very, very long.
They prefer you not remember how vicious they were in banishing moderate Democrats not willing to toe the line.
Surprisingly, their short-lived takeover, morphing what used to be the party of John F. Kennedy into something akin to socialism, is about to be rejected, in our opinion, despite the claims by Speaker Brian Egolf in his piece Friday (“Nasty campaigns are bad for governing,” Commentary, Nov. 4).
Why? Because the mortal weakness of progressives in New Mexico will be their downfall. Their quest for power at all costs was fulfilled in 2018 when they gained absolute monopoly control on every branch of government. This allowed them to pass laws upon the rest of us borne out of their zealotry. The result of their drunken power frenzy was the forcing of insanely terrible legislation on everyone else. The consequences are likewise insanely terrible, as the facts all around us demonstrate.
New Mexico used to be 47th in education nationally. No longer. It’s now 51st, behind Washington, D.C. Crime is insane. Beloved restaurant owners in Albuquerque are being murdered over tip money. On and on and on. The incompetence — and it is incompetence, really — leading to these policies, while staggering, really should not surprise us. Ideas have consequences. Extremely bad policies lead to extremely bad results. And it is all fueled by an addiction to raw power.
But a new day is coming. We are seeing in New Mexico the interesting phenomenon of core constituencies leaving the Democratic Party. And who can blame them. They’re not leaving on their own but are being pushed out. It is following a national trend.
Hispanics generationally loyal to the party of JFK are no longer welcome. Neither are working families trying to earn an honest living. Neither are mothers who believe their daughters should not have to compete against boys. Neither are parents who object to their children being indoctrinated in the classroom with values contrary to those at home. Neither is most of everyone else who previously made up the traditional Democratic Party.
Instead, they have become the party of the elites who snivel and chide and look down on the rest of us. Ironically, they’ve become the party of big corporations, the party of the ultra-wealthy tech billionaires, the CEOs and the boardrooms. And like HR Karens, they tell us we must toe the line, or else.
But the beginning of the end is in sight. In a few days, the ongoing political realignment will continue. And because fewer and fewer people are not allowed to have a voice inside the Democratic Party, fewer people will also vote for its candidates. Why? Because when you’re addicted to power, there is no room for anyone else. When you selfishly represent only yourself, you no longer represent the majority. And when you fail to represent the majority, you can no longer hold onto power.
House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, represents District 54.