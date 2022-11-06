This election is exposing the Democratic Party’s mortal weakness and is the beginning of the end of their monopoly grip on power in New Mexico.

Since being hijacked by progressive radicals over the last few political cycles, the New Mexico Democratic Party has purged moderate Democrats from their legislative ranks, including most notably former state Sens. Gabriel Ramos, John Arthur Smith and Mary Kay Papen. The list goes on and is very, very long.

They prefer you not remember how vicious they were in banishing moderate Democrats not willing to toe the line.

House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, represents District 54.

