The man in the bright green T-shirt walked with his right hand on his wife’s shoulder, his eyes in a semipermanent squint even in the darkened room. Their two children walked ahead into the doctor’s office. One boy was running a fever. His eyes were listless. His mom told me they were from Ecuador. His father told me he has been legally blind since birth. They had flown to Mexico City and taken a bus to Juárez.
The woman, in black leggings and a black T-shirt with glitter that spelled “love,” sat back in the folding chair. Her son sat next to her. He told me he was 11. His eyes met mine, bright and focused. His mom explained she spoke one of 22 indigenous languages in Guatemala. “I have no one to talk to here. Spanish is difficult.”
She started to cry. “I am despairing.” Why? “I don’t know what will happen to my son. I have no one to talk to. We have been in this place two months. It took one month to get here.” How did you come? “Walking.” Later, we learned the shelter had even contacted the consulate to find someone she could talk to. They had failed.
A mother of two asked me, “Will we ever be able to get to the other side?” I told her I had seen people crossing the day before. I did not tell her that those people were part of a group that she did not belong to, according to the new rules of my country.
I put my hand on her back. “Yes, I believe you will,” I said in Spanish. “I just can’t say when. This should not have happened. I am very angry with my government, but I don’t know what to tell you.” I admit, I called our former president by a name, a swear word I learned from my New Mexican ex-husband.
She smiled shyly. Tears welled up in my eyes. I hoped she didn’t see them.
The line of people stretched down the stairs from the third floor of the shelter. I was an inadequate translator traveling with the 5 Site Council health team from Albuquerque: one doctor, two nurse practitioners and two nurses. We had come to the border primarily to understand more fully what the hundreds of thousands of people along the U.S. border are experiencing because our country has failed to meet the human crisis that it, to a large part, created.
I kept thinking of my undergraduate classes in Latin American politics and literature. The roots of this situation can be found in U.S. policy dating back to Teddy Roosevelt and the Panama Canal and helped along by decades of supporting the endless appetite of agribusinesses and the service industries for undocumented workers who can never gain citizenship and thus never gain any rights, either.
It’s easy to blame the former president, Stephen Miller, Steve Bannon, et. al., but that’s an easy answer. Nor does assigning blame matter to the mothers, fathers, grandmothers and pregnant women we met in mid-June.
Nor, really, did much of the health care we were dispensing to them. Yes, the doctor identified two cases of serious infections in children. But most were in good health largely due to the work of a Juárez health care worker who holds down a full-time job and, on the side, has created this shelter to house about 200 people. Admittedly, their home is makeshift: mattresses on the floors; a plastic bag of belongings on the wall; walls unpainted, dotted with holes. It was 109 degrees outside and about the same inside. Yet all was clean, and the smell of beans and chicken cooking in the first-floor kitchen was enticing.
Here’s the reason I sat staring at these people in anger and overwhelming helplessness.
We can’t solve their basic problem: They are fleeing violence and failed states in Honduras, Guatemala, parts of Mexico and El Salvador; they wouldn’t be here otherwise. We have no answer for that.
They think the United States offers a chance for a better life for their kids, but the U.S. demands paperwork they do not have. Even if they had that paperwork, a web of laws and regulations must be passed through, and it is unclear exactly who meets the required criteria. Again, we have no answer.
Yes, President Joe Biden has begun to allow in some of the hundreds of thousands of migrants parked in Mexican bordertowns under the so-called Migrant Protection Program. In addition, the administration has lifted parts of Title 42, the decades-old regulation that gave former President Donald Trump an excuse to expel people we had already accepted as asylum-seekers. It was written to give the president power to close the borders during a pandemic. We had one of those. Due to an ACLU lawsuit, Biden now grants “exceptions” to Title 42, only no one will say what those are.
“Are people crossing?” I am asked by the woman.
Yes, but then again, I still don’t understand entirely why they can cross while she and her children languish in Juárez. The day before, we had stood on the El Paso side of the border with volunteers and staff of the Hope Border Institute. They stand there every day to greet the 50 to 70 or so migrants who are granted entrance. They walk them to shuttles that take them to a converted warehouse, Casa de Refugiado. It’s part of Annunciation House, one of the largest shelter operations in El Paso. They stay there only long enough to contact their sponsors, usually family members, and then they move on.
I came home from this trip still angry and helpless but also in awe.
I am angry my government cannot create a rational immigration system, but then again, we have a Congress that can’t agree on taxing the rich to help us fund services for people. How could it ever write rational immigration laws?
I am helpless because I am an American voter. Yet I have little power over so-called representatives who do the bidding of corporate lobbyists.
I am in awe of the human spirit I found in the eyes of those who work for the patchwork of nongovernmental organizations on both sides of the border who are doing what our government cannot with their volunteers, their staff, their leaders. They never seem as overwhelmed as I am by the enormity of the suffering, the political inertia, the moneyed interests who want a permanent underclass in the United States.
They just keep showing up. They keep telling their stories. They keep believing that if others hear enough of their stories, minds will change. I am struggling to join them. I hope I will get there.
