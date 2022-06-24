I hear, “you are pregnant,” and my ears cannot unhear it. My breath will not exhale, and my eyes lock onto the doctor for a sign that this may not be true. But there is no sign. Driving home from the clinic, a feeling of terror grips me. I will have to tell my mom. There is no one else. What am I going to do? This is 1969, and abortions are not legal. I have no good options. Desperate doesn’t even come close to expressing how I feel. That day, that conversation with my mother was probably the most difficult of our relationship. And she lived to be 91 years old.
My mom and my brother collude over my condition. He owns a beauty salon and knows lots of women. Someone knew somebody. A few nights later I was on my way. It was decades before I reflected on the fact that neither my mother nor brother accompanied me to this “appointment.” I read this to mean that I had gotten myself into this mess and part of my punishment was to bear the consequences alone.
It was misting and the streets were slick and glistening. Unfamiliar with my destination, my hands clenched the wheel, made more difficult by my uncontrollable sweating. I was traveling from West L.A. to Watts. All I had was a tiny piece of paper with a name and address. Where the hell was I? Finally, I arrived. I double checked the address and made certain I had the right amount of cash. I got out of the car, crossed the street, looked up at the number on the house and cautiously ascended the unusually steep flight of stairs to the landing.
It was a large, two-story Victorian that had seen better days. A porch light was on and I could hear loud music and voices coming from inside. I rang the doorbell. Nothing happened. I checked the piece of paper then rang again. The door opened. A young man stood there staring at me. I had to turn away for a moment to allow my eyes to adjust to the harsh light emanating from down the hallway.
When I turned back, I could see that a party was going on in what appeared to be a dining room. Lots of people were dancing and singing. Was it to “Everyday People”? The floor was vibrating. A medium-height, slender, African American woman who looked to be in her late 30s or early 40s, sporting an Afro, stepped out in front of the young guy. She ushered me in, directing me to the left. I followed her up the creaking staircase. There was a faint whiff of mildew.
At the second floor, we walked down the hall past the first door to the next one on the left. She opened it and I followed her into a small, empty bedroom. The moonlit night created just enough illumination for her to see her way to the closet. Quickly, she pulled the chain for the bare bulb to come on. She then took a towel from the top shelf and spread it onto the floor. There was still time to turn back. But to what? This was my last option.
There were no introductions, no small talk. She instructed me to take off my jacket, jeans, underwear, and shoes and to lie down on the towel on my back. She then took down a bottle and a glass from the shelf. She filled the glass about a quarter of the way, handed it to me and told me to drink. Not very knowledgeable about liquor, I guessed from the color and taste that it was some kind of whiskey, maybe bourbon. She then put on a pair of surgical gloves. Her voice was soothing and with the liquor, had a calming effect.
It was becoming very real. This was going to happen. She directed me to spread my legs putting my feet flat on the floor. She told me she was going to tip my uterus. She said it would hurt for a minute. I had no idea what “tip my uterus” meant but because she wasn’t using any instruments, I was less afraid.
Before I knew it, she had inserted her fingers into my vagina, made a quick, jerking movement, then removed her hand. I remember feeling instantly clammy, in shock, blood draining from my brain as I almost passed out from the stabbing pain. I lay for a while as blood came flowing back into my head. I had not passed out. Weak, I slowly sat up. She did not rush me. But I just wanted to get out of there.
I carefully stood up with her help and put my clothes on. As I steadied myself, she told me that I would miscarry over the next few days and that it would be unpleasant. She didn’t think I would need any medication other than aspirin. Still feeling dizzy from the booze and the procedure, I opened my purse and gave her the money. Finding my land legs, I followed her out the door and struggled down the stairs taking one step at a time. There were no parting words. The party was still in full swing. I opened the door and slowly and carefully made my way to my car.
I took my time driving back home feeling drained from a kind of exhaustion I had never experienced before. It was late when I let myself into the house. I was still woozy and a little nauseous and just wanted to lie down. I went to my room and got into my pajamas. Over the course of the evening, I began to feel intense cramping, getting worse and worse. I went to the bathroom, and what I later came to realize were contractions, made me double up.
Over the next day and a half, I found myself on the toilet waiting until each wave of contractions subsided. Sweating and nauseous, I released giant blood clots and became weaker and weaker. I had no idea if I was going to bleed to death. What if the bleeding escalated to the point where I would have to go to the hospital? Would anyone take me? At one point, my mother anxiously whispered through the bathroom door, “keep it down.” I think she didn’t want my father to know what was going on. I did my best, but when you are writhing in pain it is difficult to do it in silence.
I had no one to talk to. I was too ashamed to tell any of my friends, so I kept the trauma to myself. Lingering anxiety quickly morphed into depression. I was living in my own world. My head was filled with morbid and terrifying thoughts. The depression was so severe that there were days when I did not leave the house, let alone my bedroom. I desperately needed a distraction but couldn’t read because I couldn’t focus. I watched a lot of TV, especially late at night when old Hollywood movies from the thirties, forties, and fifties came on. But it was not just the abortion that stalled my psychological and physical recovery. It was the reason for this necessary procedure. I had been raped.
A few months before, I had moved back to L.A. from Berkeley after my roommate went back to Oklahoma, and my car was totaled. I had no job, no car, and was not in school. So, my parents drove 400 miles, packed me up and brought me home. It was humiliating. But leaving home for the first time a year before, while exciting and adventurous, had been impulsive and unplanned. My year of fun and freedom had come to an end.
In some ways, I was happy to have a respite from the responsibilities of living on my own at 20. There was a stipulation to living at home, however. I had to work at my dad’s plant and go back to school. I registered for classes and created a work schedule that satisfied both parents. My father owned a laundry and dry cleaners where I had worked since the age of 10 and could do the work blindfolded.
Shortly after I started back working at the cleaners, a young man from the neighborhood came in. He was handsome and charming. He would come in on a regular basis, bringing clothes for cleaning and laundry. The conversations were always fun.
One day he asked if I would like to go to the movies. I love the movies and thought, why not? We decided that I would go to his apartment and then leave together for the theater from there. I didn’t even give this a second thought. In retrospect, I probably should have suggested we meet at the theater. I doubt I would be writing this if we had.
I can remember the slightest detail of my abortion, but only fragments from the night I was raped. I do, however, recall that the minute I walked through his front door he reached behind me to lock it. In that moment I instinctively knew I was in trouble and immediately went into survival mode. He was well over six feet tall and very muscular. I am a little over five feet tall. There was no way that I was going to be able to fight him. It was dark inside and my heart was racing.
I remember talking to him, reminding him that we knew each other, but he wouldn’t speak to me. He shoved me and then grabbed me and pushed me into the bedroom. He threw me down on the bed and forcefully pulled my jeans and underwear off. He was immediately on top of me and I could barely breath from the weight of him. Extreme pain with each thrust as my body was attempting to fight him off from the inside.
Then, another man appeared in the doorway of the bedroom and stood there watching. Oh my God! My heart was beating so fast I thought I would pass out. I remember glancing over at him standing there hoping he wouldn’t make a move towards us. And then, it was over. He laid there for a minute. I could feel his breath and his sweat on me. He got off me and pulled his pants back up. I watched, afraid to move. He threw my jeans over to me. Without a word, I slowly swung my legs over the side of the bed, my head down, and carefully pulled my pants back on. He then grabbed me roughly by the arm and quickly walked me to the door and shoved me outside.
On wobbly legs, I stumbled to my car. I remember shaking so badly, my teeth were chattering. For some reason, I never thought he was going to kill me. I just felt expendable, like disposable trash. I drove straight home. I did not seek help. I never called the police. I never told my father, fearing he would kill my rapist. My dad had been a fighter pilot during World War II and had flown over 100 missions. He was fierce. But I couldn’t risk losing him.
What I was, was ashamed and embarrassed. I just wanted to move on and try to forget it ever happened. I felt so stupid. But I was different now. Everything changed. I was no longer the happy, carefree, funny, impulsive young girl just out of adolescence.
Shame and fear ensured my silence. Even though I knew the rape was not my fault, that getting pregnant was not my fault, I still felt partially responsible. In my mind, I should have known better, even though my rapist never gave me any indication he was dangerous.
Now, with Roe reversed, I can no longer remain quietly on the sidelines. I do not speak for myself. I am well past child-bearing age. It is for young women who have never known a world without access to safe and legal abortions, that I speak. Even after all these years, I remember the terror and fear of a time when there were no legal abortions. The rabid right wants to take us back to those draconian days and, in fact, make life more repressive for women than it was in the 1960s.
People with means and connections will always be able to get the health care they need, as they did then. It is the poor, and young women, who will suffer now that Roe is overturned. So, while I have a breath in me, legs that can walk, a voice that can speak, a mind that can reason, I will not, and cannot sit on the sidelines and watch this happen again.
Safe and legal abortions must be preserved. There is no room for inaction. If not for yourself, speak out for others who are afraid to use their voices. It is not the church or the state or the courts that should determine women’s reproductive rights. It is women who must decide their fate. We lost Friday, but the fight is not over.