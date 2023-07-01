As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day, July 4, let’s consider the possibility of another holiday. The United States should designate Jan. 6 as an annual Day of Remembrance, modeled on Guy Fawkes Day in Great Britain.

On Nov. 5, 1605, British authorities arrested Guy Fawkes, a rabid anti-Protestant who was part of what became known as the Gunpowder Plot. Fawkes was guarding a cache of explosives beneath the House of Lords, part of a scheme to assassinate James VI of Scotland, who in 1603 had consented to become James I of Great Britain.

James, coming from Scotland, which was dominated by Presbyterians, was Protestant, though not as ardent as the Puritans hoped he would be. On his way to Whitehall to assume the British throne in 1603, James was intercepted by a contingent of Puritans, who presented him with the Millenary Petition, a set of demands putatively signed by a thousand Puritans.

Randall Balmer teaches at Dartmouth College and resides most of the year in the Southwest.

