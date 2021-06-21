NEW YORK CITY
Last year’s presidential primaries showed how out of touch progressive activists are with the concerns of ordinary Democrats. Then-candidate Joe Biden refused to endorse left-wing pet causes such as the Green New Deal, Medicare-for-all and defunding the police — and it didn’t hurt him one iota. He decisively defeated the darlings of the left: Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Now the lesson of the presidential race is likely to be confirmed in Tuesday’s mayoral election in one of the most liberal cities in the country — New York.
One moment in the final mayoral debate last week crystalized the disconnect between progressives and ordinary Democrats. During a discussion of homelessness, Andrew Yang, an unlikely presidential candidate turned mayoral candidate, said: “Yes, mentally ill people have rights, but you know who else have rights? We do! The people and families of the city. We have the right to walk the street and not fear for our safety because a mentally ill person is going to lash out at us.”
This would not seem like a controversial statement, given that one-third of homeless people have serious mental health problems compared to 5.2 percent of all adults. Many of the attacks on Asian Americans in New York have been carried out by people with histories of mental illness and homelessness. Yet progressive commentators and politicians reacted as if Yang had said something horribly wrong.
Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, a former counsel to current Mayor Bill de Blasio and a former MSNBC commentator, said his comment “was deeply disturbing, deeply lacking in compassion.” One of her advisers even said Yang was “anti-Black” because so many of the homeless are African Americans. A New York Times columnist wrote that Yang’s answer settled it for her — she would not list him among her top five choices on the ranked-choice ballot.
I suspect Yang is actually in tune with ordinary Democrats’ concerns at a time when homelessness has reached the highest levels in the city since the Great Depression. I live on the Upper West Side, and I remember the collective panic last year when, at the height of the pandemic, the city moved nearly 300 homeless men out of crowded shelters into an empty hotel, the Lucerne. Local residents complained that the men were urinating in the streets, using drugs and scaring their children. A neighborhood nonprofit called Downtown New Yorkers sued to evict the homeless — which is now happening after a yearlong legal battle.
It is easy to mock many residents of the Upper West Side — one of the country’s most prosperous and progressive enclaves — as hypocrites whose commitment to idealistic policies doesn’t extend to their own backyards. (It’s also worth noting that a local group called UWS Open Hearts fought to keep the homeless at the Lucerne.) There is some justification for this criticism: Statistics show homeless people are more likely to be crime victims than crime perpetrators.
But the zeal of Upper West Siders for keeping their families safe is also understandable — and widely shared. Indeed, rising crime rates have turned public safety into the top issue in the mayor’s race. (New York saw 73 percent more shootings last month than in May 2020.)
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former Republican and former police captain, has vaulted to the top of the Democratic field based on his law-and-order appeal. Far from wanting to defund the New York Police Department, his platform reads: “If we are for SAFETY — we NEED the NYPD!” He even calls for bringing back a plainclothes anti-crime unit that was disbanded during social justice protests last summer and for reviving controversial stop-and-frisk tactics to get guns off the streets. Two of the other leading candidates — Yang and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia — also reject “defund the police” appeals. As do most voters: A NY1/Ipsos poll showed 72 percent of Democrats want more police on the streets.
Wiley is the only top-tier candidate who advocates cutting police funding — she wants to move $1 billion from the $10.9 billion police budget to use for social services. She received a big boost from endorsements by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Warren — yet a recent WNBC/Telemundo 47/Politico/Marist poll showed her at only 15 percent. Wiley dominates among the most liberal voters, but they constitute only 19 percent of the Democratic electorate in the Marist poll. The moderate and conservative blocs together number 45 percent, and mainstream liberals are another 36 percent.
CNN analyst Harry Enten writes that Adams, who once promised to pack a gun as mayor, “is re-creating President Joe Biden’s 2020 primary coalition to a large extent” by winning the support of Black voters, older voters, and moderate and conservative voters. The outcome of the New York mayor’s race remains unpredictable because of the new ranked-choice voting system, but already it seems fair to say: If progressivism can’t make it here, it can’t make it anywhere.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.