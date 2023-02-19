Last fall, Think New Mexico published "A Roadmap for Rethinking Public Education in New Mexico," which proposed an extensive agenda of recommendations to improve New Mexico’s public schools. During the current legislative session, bills have been introduced on six of the issues identified in that report.

Optimizing learning time: Increasing learning time is one of the most effective strategies for improving student proficiency and closing achievement gaps. House Bill 130 and House Bill 194 both increase the minimum number of instructional hours from the current 990 for elementary school and 1,080 for middle and high school to 1,140 for all students.

House Bill 194 is the better option because it includes 80 hours of professional development and planning time for teachers in addition to the 1,140 hours. By contrast, House Bill 130 allows up to 60 hours of the 1,140 to be used for teacher training. Time for teachers and time for students are both essential, and they should not be in competition with one another.

Mandi Torrez is the education reform director at Think New Mexico.