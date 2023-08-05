This is a little bit apocryphal, but it tells you something about St. Michael’s High School — where it’s been, where it’s going.

A few decades ago, I remember being floored by how many kids with the surname Catanach were on a Horseman football roster. Over beers with the other preps writers, I’d turn this monsoon of Catanachs into a fake radio call for a quick laugh.

“Catanach takes the snap from Catanach, who gets a great block from Catanach. He steps up and throws over the middle to Catanach, who laterals to Catanach, who scores! Touchdown, St. Michael’s!”

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

Recommended for you