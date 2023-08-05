This is a little bit apocryphal, but it tells you something about St. Michael’s High School — where it’s been, where it’s going.
A few decades ago, I remember being floored by how many kids with the surname Catanach were on a Horseman football roster. Over beers with the other preps writers, I’d turn this monsoon of Catanachs into a fake radio call for a quick laugh.
“Catanach takes the snap from Catanach, who gets a great block from Catanach. He steps up and throws over the middle to Catanach, who laterals to Catanach, who scores! Touchdown, St. Michael’s!”
St. Mike’s was always family member after family member; generation after generation; an heirloom education in a world where schools are about as beloved or remembered as pop-up mall kiosks.
And to some extent, St. Michael’s remains an artifact from a different time. But Martin Sandoval, who’s as St. Mike’s as the block “M” on those blue letter jackets, knows the place has to morph.
This is no longer 1954. Or ’74. Or ’88, the year he left the blond bricks on Siringo Road.
It’s 2023, and schools that run in place get passed by the competition like they’re stuck on blocks. Or bricks.
Sandoval, the new St. Michael’s principal, was brought back home — it wasn’t a tough sell — to get the place back in the game. Now, understand, it’s not as if the school had ever really been out of it, but enrollment struggles and recent instability at the top had begun to reveal uncertainties, maybe even weaknesses, that needed addressing.
Enter Sandoval, a man who does not lack for confidence.
“I think the school has to evolve,” he says forthrightly. “We have different generations of students, but we have to communicate and show through our actions and results why we’re different: why we’re a very good school option or a better school option than what’s out there. And I think that’s been missing.
“You know, I think we relied on our legacy families and word of mouth and you know, our reputation,” he adds. “But with so many options out there, we need to go beyond that now. And we have to really, you know, communicate and promote and share what’s so great about our school and why this would be a great option for our Santa Fe community.”
Sandoval, for the last 17 years the principal at Eldorado High School in Albuquerque, understands better than anyone a school can no longer throw open its doors and yell, “Hey, kids, come get it.” In the public school world, Eldorado has a big reputation, based on decades of success in academics, sports, you name it. But in an era when a student can go anywhere, and a Catanach doesn’t have to attend a school just because generations of other Catanachs did, throwing open the doors is just step one.
Add in a $12,000 price tag, roughly the cost of tuition at St. Michael’s, and you’ve got to holler louder — then back the words with the goods.
Sandoval is happy to step up to the mic. St. Mike’s, he says, offers scholarships and assistance to families who might balk at the cost. He also points to success in the classroom and the community, and isn’t for a second hesitant to talk about the history of 160 years of Catholic education in a heavily Catholic town.
“The reason I came back here,” he says, “is this is what it offers.”
It’s not just a sales pitch. Even years ago, long before he returned to his hometown and his alma mater, Sandoval could be heard waxing about Santa Fe and St. Michael’s. In many ways, he was to the educational manor born: His parents were teachers. His grandfather, E.J. Martinez, had a public elementary school named after him.
Fate was kind; things lined up just right for a move. His kids had graduated from Eldorado and moved on to college and beyond. His wife, an attorney, had a practice both in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. All signs pointed to Siringo.
“I’m very excited and I’m happy,” he says. “It feels good to be home.”
Still, there’s plenty of work to be done. St. Michael’s, which hosts grades 7 through 12, is hoping for 440 students when the first bell rings later this month. In ’88, the year Sandoval and school president Michael Sandoval (no relation, but maybe I should’ve done the radio thing with Sandovals as the protagonists) graduated, the operation had more than 700 kids.
Getting back to that kind of enrollment, or anywhere close to it, is going to take work. And lots of it. Because this is no longer a Santa Fe High/Santa Fe Prep/St. Mike’s town.
Martin Sandoval, sitting in his spare office just off the school’s main drag, seems ready. He’s a young-looking 52, still full of energy.
“I think the quality of our education can still be even better,” he says, “because we don’t want to rest on our laurels.”
For a second, I thought he said “letters,” like the ones you sew onto jackets and flash in the school hallways.
Sandoval said he earned some of those block Ms in high school, though, oddly, he never bought a jacket. Add a couple hundred students in the next few years, and the school might just get him one.
Who knows? It could be ’88 all over again. Or maybe, something even better.