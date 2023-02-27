On Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurrectionists sought to overthrow a legitimate American election, challenging the very core of our democracy. Our democracy bent, but it did not break. But that dark day showed us that maintaining and protecting our democracy requires vigilance and action.

 Two years later, the fight over the very foundation of our democracy — our right to vote — continues in the states. Some political leaders across the nation, who value their own partisan fortunes over our shared democratic values, have leveraged their power to disenfranchise voters. These shameful efforts hearken back to an era where our elected officials and our very own Constitution barred African Americans, Native Americans, and women from voting. New Mexicans will not succumb to this brazen assault on our nation’s democracy that attempts to drag us back to a world without trust in our most basic institutions. No, we’re looking forward to a brighter future for all of us — and that starts with voting rights.

While states across the country continue to strip back protections, attacking our sacred right to vote, all of us in New Mexico’s Congressional Delegation are united. At the end of last year, Congress passed bipartisan reforms to the Electoral Count Act and stronger security measures to protect nonpartisan local elections workers. We will continue fighting to pass federal legislation like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Native American Voting Rights Act to guarantee every single voter can access the ballot.