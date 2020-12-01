In a state known worldwide for its visual and performing arts, a group of educators here in Santa Fe are quietly working to nurture New Mexico’s next generation of creative writers. The New Mexico School for the Arts has recently made its creative writing and literature program an equal partner to its extensive offerings in theater, dance, visual arts and music. This change is significant because it will provide young New Mexican writers with much needed training and mentoring.
While New Mexico has its share of successful writers, there has been far less support given to writing in comparison to other forms of artistic expression. The new program at the school, in its second year, will strengthening this lesser-recognized segment of our arts community.
At 6 p.m. Friday, the public may sample the emerging talent of these high schoolers by watching the school’s Creative Writing and Literature Department monthly online Open Mic Night.
To obtain a link to watch, send an email to: jreich@nmschoolforthearts.org. What viewers will see will be an inspiring sample of the work done by students. Under the guidance of master teachers and professionals, students from 39 of the state’s communities and pueblos are developing sophisticated and engaging writing talents.
For Sarita Sol Gonzalez, a 10th grader from Albuquerque, the school is providing her with instruction she would not find elsewhere in the state. “I have been writing since I was young, and my goal is to teach others the power of expressing our emotions in a healthy way through poetry,” she said. “The creative writing program has thrown me out of my comfort zone, in the best way, by teaching me new forms of writing that I had never written in before. Forms like playwriting, narrative writing and many others, have helped me evolve my own poetry with new techniques, forms, and styles.”
Gonzalez’s experience, and that of her fellow students, is made possible because the school is the only four-year, statewide, public high school serving artistically inspired students. Housed in a building that previously was a supply company and later a shopping center, the school is essentially two schools operating as one.
A public charter high school provides the traditional state-mandated curriculum while, operating in tandem, a private not-for-profit delivers the arts education program. Nearly half of the money needed for school’s annual operation is raised from private sources. That explains the workings of the school.
But it is the indescribable creative spirit of this decade-old school, which has so well-served other art forms, that is now guiding the new writing program. Students can be found deep in discussion about each other’s work, guided by a seasoned instructor. The work’s artistic qualities take center stage rather than grammar or mechanics as in a traditional English class. Students who major or minor in writing are not limited to taking School for the Arts classes but may also participate in dual-credit classes with the Institute of American Indian Arts or other colleges.
For Gonzalez, the writing program’s supportive atmosphere is just what she needs. “The feeling of a tight-knit community in the department and throughout campus is seen in how open we are with each other,” she said. “We feel comfortable enough to share our stories and have conversations about what’s important to us. This helps us share even the most personal of writing without fear of judgment from the class.”
New Mexicans can take pride that this successful incubator of dancers, actors, artists and musicians is now also giving wings to our state’s future poets, novelists, playwrights and nonfiction writers.
Santa Fe author James McGrath Morris is chairman of the New Mexico School for the Arts Creative Writing and Literature Department Advisory Council. His biography of New Mexico writer Tony Hillerman will be published in 2021.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.