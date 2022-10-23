Our nation, our state and cities are divided and increasingly polarized. To some extent, the United States of America will always be a divided nation because we are a nation of millions of independent people with strong opinions and the freedom to assemble and express those opinions. Spirited debate and discussion is our heritage and our right. However, we must always remember that we are united by fundamental principles.

We are Tom Montoya, Kerry Morris, Barbara Johnson and Gertrude Lee, who decided to run together as a slate for judicial positions on the New Mexico Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals. We will bring a wealth of experience and understanding to the positions we seek.

We made the decision to run as a slate for a variety of reasons, including to maximize our time and our resources. However, mostly we decided to run as a slate because we realized we are better together. We are four lawyers with multiple opinions. Yet despite our differences we know that our debate makes us better, wiser and more effective.

Thomas Montoya and Kerry Morris are candidates for the New Mexico Supreme Court, while Barbara Johnson and Gertrude Lee are running for seats on the New Mexico Court of Appeals.

