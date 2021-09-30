As speaker of the New Mexico House, I know that tackling the problem of oil and gas waste and pollution is an environmental, public health and economic imperative for our state.
Our state’s air quality needs help, and New Mexico is home to some of the worst methane pollution in the nation. Oil and gas operations in New Mexico emit hundreds of thousands of tons of smog-forming volatile organic compounds that can trigger asthma attacks and worsen other respiratory diseases such as emphysema. Rural communities, tribal communities, children and the elderly are especially at risk. People with respiratory ailments are at risk of worse outcomes from other infections such as COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Oil and gas operations across New Mexico also release at least 1 million metric tons of climate-warming methane each year — a leading driver of the climate change impacts we are already seeing. Without strong action, the state could see twice as many dangerous heat days and a 70 percent increase in drought severity. That will take an increasing toll on the health of our communities as well as farmers, ranchers and small businesses that depend on clean water and air.
I commend Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Environment Secretary Jim Kenney for bringing forward a strong proposal to cut oil and gas pollution that reasonably considers the cost of compliance for the industry. I am encouraged by the fact that leading producers at the federal and state level are standing up to support firm regulations that cut methane and protect our communities from pollution.
This includes Occidental Petroleum — the largest acreage holder and one of the top producers in New Mexico’s Permian Basin — who has joined forces with public health and environmental advocates in support of even stronger state rules that will protect front-line communities from pollution and ensure New Mexico’s regulations lead the nation.
But to truly secure a prosperous future for all our state’s communities, New Mexico must remain committed to building a more robust, sustainable and just economy that puts the health of our people and environment at the forefront. The Lujan Grisham administration deserves credit for responding to the concerns of people across the state and developing a smart approach to protect our air and climate.
We must not backtrack. The New Mexico Environment Department's proposal this spring to cut ozone-forming volatile organic compounds and methane released by the industry will help clean up our air and improve public health. The proposed rules are based on the commonsense notion that oil and gas operators should find and fix leaks and operate facilities in a way that minimizes harmful emissions.
These requirements also can help create jobs right here. New Mexico is already home to a growing methane mitigation sector, with leak detection and repair services, equipment maintenance facilities, sales centers and company headquarters in a dozen locations around the state.
We have worked hard to put the right policy and regulatory drivers in place to attract innovation and investment in clean technology companies and begin to transition to a cleaner, healthier economy that allows more New Mexicans to prosper.
The time to act is now. I support the Environmental Improvement Board passing the strongest possible rules to reduce oil and gas air pollution to begin a new chapter for New Mexico — one with a vibrant economy, healthy communities, and a cleaner future for our children.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.