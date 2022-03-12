Forty-seven years ago, I was elected to the New Mexico Senate. As a freshman senator, I encountered a political establishment that limited access to constituents. Government would change dramatically in the ensuing 30 years as we confronted challenges to voting and water rights, education, unemployment, predatory lenders and poverty.
All of this may sound familiar. To quote Yogi Berra: “It’s déjà vu all over again.” It’s been 18 years since I retired from public service, and today it appears our Legislature faces many of the same challenges.
Before addressing those, I do want to extend kudos to the bipartisan efforts of lawmakers for increasing salaries, boosting education budgets, cutting the gross receipts tax and slashing rates that predatory lenders can charge people for emergency needs.
Nonetheless, New Mexicans today are experiencing growing despair; they’re struggling, not only with the pandemic, but with hunger and poverty, spiking rent and food prices and continuing disparities in education. We’re paying more for gas, even as our gas and oil revenues are skyrocketing. And despite all our natural and human assets, New Mexico remains among the three poorest states in the country. Consider the following:
- Corporate wealth is also skyrocketing, but companies still reap taxpayer subsidies and pay no corporate taxes here to help New Mexicans. As a result, our poor and working families struggle: often having to choose between paying rent or their copay for prescriptions. Universal health care is brought up every year, but that balloon keeps floating away.
- Everyone knows education is key to our future, yet, four years ago, the state was sued by Hispanic and Native Americans for violating their state constitutional right to receive a sufficient education.
- Billions of dollars have been added to the education budget, but in 1975, money for education made up 55 percent of the state budget; today, dollars for education only make up about 45 percent. And our education system is still broken. We need a comprehensive reform plan so we don’t keep shoveling money at this eminent crisis.
- The “invisible majority:” I seldom singled out my own Hispanic community specifically for help because I expected all our Hispanic elected leaders would take care of our own community. But I was wrong. Our children outnumber Anglo, Native American and African Americans all put together. But schools are still failing to graduate half of our precious Hispano students; yet they make up 62 percent of all school kids. No state can thrive if its majority population is not educated.
- Our children must graduate at the same level as Anglo children. If we graduated the Hispanic kids we currently are failing, New Mexico would reap nearly a billion dollars of additional yearly revenues. Hispanas graduate at higher numbers than our men, yet they are underemployed and are paid 57 cents for the same work as an Anglo man. Despite our majority, under a Hispanic governor, only nine of 27 Cabinet secretaries are Hispanic. They should number at least 14.
- We have African American and Native Cabinet departments, but Hispanics, who outnumber them by more than three times, should also have their myriad problems specifically addressed.
- In 2010, the Hispanic Education Act was passed — but it never has been funded. If it had been, we’d be well on our way to never again being called the worst state to raise a child (we’re currently ranked 49th).
- What is good for Hispanos is great for all New Mexicans because in turn we will improve the quality of life for every New Mexican. Elected officials — especially Hispanics — and the media need to stop treating us as invisible.
I would hope our current political establishment will recover the fire and passion to advocate for the current class of disenfranchised constituents. New Mexico’s future depends on our elected leaders to do what is best for all constituents, not just the elite. And most importantly, I urge lawmakers to stop delegating their role to others, which removes government from the people.
My 30-year career as a public servant was the ride of a lifetime, and we made many fundamental changes on governing on behalf of our disenfranchised. I had plenty of disagreements with both Republicans and Democrats along the way, but our divisions are nothing compared to the hate and division that dominates the national political landscape today. Still, I believe we are a model for the nation. We have reason to be hopeful.
Finally, my political record — and personal record beyond elected office — has been scrutinized by all the media, as it should be.
But before it’s too late, I’m ready to tell my own story. And so I’m writing my biography with the assistance of José Armas. It will include the good, bad and the ugly chapters. And I welcome your comments about my record.
