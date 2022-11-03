From the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband to attempted domestic terrorism targeting an environmental advocacy group right here in New Mexico, the devastating consequences of stirring up fear, heightening tensions and stoking political hatred are all too clear.
Yet, rather than denouncing this violence, or even expressing concern about the victims, New Mexico Republicans have doubled down on their hateful campaign tactics.
Last Friday, after news broke that Paul Pelosi had been beaten in his home by a person hoping to assassinate his wife, and shortly after Conservation Voters New Mexico announced that it received a letter laced with precursors of a “potent toxin used in terrorist attacks” and filled with antisemitic imagery, New Mexico House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, tweeted an image saying, “Make no mistake. This is spiritual warfare. All of it.”
While it’s possible Townsend’s tweet was simply poorly timed and unrelated to these troubling developments, it should concern every New Mexican that a politician is calling on people in our state to wage war on one another. If everything is “spiritual warfare” and the outrageous claims Townsend and his party have made are taken at face value, it becomes easier to justify extremism and even violence in response.
For instance, the Republican Party of New Mexico recently sent out mailers on behalf of Republican House candidates in competitive House districts that invoke some of the ugliest and most dangerous racial stereotypes while making wildly misleading claims about the voting records of Democratic lawmakers. The ads featured a dark pair of hands cutting the hair of a fair-skinned child and ominously asked, “Do you want a convicted sex offender cutting your child’s hair?”
Repubicans admitted to intentionally darkening the skin tone of the supposed sexual predator, but offered neither an apology nor a satisfactory explanation for altering the image to imply that a sexual predator with dark skin was preying on a white child.
Since then, Republican leaders have continued to make incredibly disingenuous claims that Democrats voted to “expand the rights of pedophiles and violent criminals.” In reality, the amendment that they offer as proof of these salacious accusations was unconstitutional and unrelated to the bill at hand. It was introduced by Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, not to fix a real problem, but so that she and other extremists could campaign on it.
These maneuvers are calculated to distract voters from the terrifying fact that Republicans’ agenda focuses on rolling back our freedoms — including the freedom to decide if, when, and how to start a family, the freedom of our kids to learn, and even our fundamental freedom to vote in fair elections. A dangerous side effect of this fear-based strategy is that it can also radicalize unstable individuals, as we have seen again and again in the violent, politically motivated attacks of recent years.
The nasty campaign tactics we’ve seen recently are also a telling preview of how Republicans would govern our state — focusing more on the kinds of issues that rile up Fox News pundits than the real day-to-day issues facing working families. New Mexicans deserve better.
Rep. Brian Egolf, a Democrat from Santa Fe, is speaker of the state House of Representatives.