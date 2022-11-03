From the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband to attempted domestic terrorism targeting an environmental advocacy group right here in New Mexico, the devastating consequences of stirring up fear, heightening tensions and stoking political hatred are all too clear.

Yet, rather than denouncing this violence, or even expressing concern about the victims, New Mexico Republicans have doubled down on their hateful campaign tactics.

Last Friday, after news broke that Paul Pelosi had been beaten in his home by a person hoping to assassinate his wife, and shortly after Conservation Voters New Mexico announced that it received a letter laced with precursors of a “potent toxin used in terrorist attacks” and filled with antisemitic imagery, New Mexico House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, tweeted an image saying, “Make no mistake. This is spiritual warfare. All of it.”

Rep. Brian Egolf, a Democrat from Santa Fe, is speaker of the state House of Representatives.

