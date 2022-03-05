Every year, we see more frequent and severe wildfires, hotter and more arid climates, and worsening water scarcity around New Mexico. Every year, we see less snowpack on our mountains and increased water constraints on our farmers and ranchers. There is no question we need to act urgently to confront climate change.
Effectively addressing this existential crisis requires not only urgent action but also continuous effort. We need to develop solutions that bring all New Mexicans along in our transition to a clean energy future, and we need to pay close attention to how those solutions will be implemented in our communities. If we do it right, we can support our current energy workforce transition into a clean energy workforce and create thousands of new, good-paying jobs along the way.
As legislators concerned about climate change, we are committed to putting in the hard work to continue passing ambitious and practical legislation to move New Mexico toward a strong economy and carbon-free future.
This legislative session, we achieved several environmental victories that will build on the progress of New Mexico’s landmark Energy Transition Act of 2019, like increasing funding for the Environment Department and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department to better enforce the environmental standards under their purview and help New Mexico succeed in an expanding low-carbon economy.
This funding will also support the development of a new office to proactively address climate change. We set aside record funding for short-term drought mitigation while investing in the Office of the State Engineer for long-term water planning and flexibility. We also allocated record funding for watershed health, made record investments in wildfire prevention and mitigation, supported working lands and made unprecedented investments in land conservation.
Additionally, we passed the Community Energy Efficiency Development block grant program to fund targeted energy efficiency projects, like replacing outdated appliances and weatherizing homes for low-income New Mexicans, which will help us reduce energy consumption while making utility bills more affordable. We also passed a renewal of the Sustainable Building Tax Credit to offset the costs of installing solar panels and make renewable energy more accessible, and made historic investments in affordable and energy-efficient low- and moderate-income housing.
Even with opposition, we took crucial steps forward. And our work does not end now that the session has adjourned. We will return to our communities and meet with constituents and stakeholders to continue to develop climate solutions that work for all New Mexicans, so that legislative progress can continue next session and every session after that.
One of the hard truths about fighting climate change is there is no single silver bullet bill that will solve this crisis. But the good news is that this also means no single setback can deter our forward progress. Like all of the most difficult challenges we face in our society and in our own lives, addressing climate change will require perseverance.
We are resolute in our long-term commitment to New Mexico’s clean energy future and will continue to fight for additional progress, including a clean fuel standard and enshrining our net-zero commitment into law. These measures will lay the foundation for our state to become a global leader in the clean energy economy of the future. We can’t let anything divert us from the long road to a green energy future that is viable and just. The future of our planet depends on it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.