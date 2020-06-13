The Jewish tradition’s vision of the future suggests a positive transformation of our world in such a way as to be disempowering beyond comprehension and possibility. That is why Rabbi Tarfon says that it is not our duty to finish the task but neither may we desist from it — even if the final goal involves a total inversion of society as we know it.
Yes, we can and must condemn the militarization of police in this country, police brutality, systemic racism and elected officials who sow the seeds of discord for their own personal gain. But they are mere symptoms, the part of the iceberg that we can clearly see, while under the waterline a violent monster far more massive lies frozen, untouched and unchanged by human condemnation of that which rests upon it.
We have benefited from physical, economic, sexual, cultural and environmental violence against differing sections of our society locally, nationally and globally while publicly lamenting it. We are beneficiaries of violence past and present. We stand on the peak of the iceberg, marveling at ourselves and the progress we have made, at the heights we have reached, always looking at new heights to climb so that we never have to look down at what lies underneath, because to do so would undermine our hubris, our success, our entire way of being. We shudder with existential dread that we might even lose our footing and slip back down so that we are forced to look in the eye of those whom we contrived to leave behind in order that we could climb without them.
So, the roar of rockets that take a couple of individuals into space conveniently drowns out the cries of billions of people who beg on a daily basis to be treated as equals. “To infinity and beyond!” assumes the devolution of responsibility for human progress to technical experts. Far harder, far more empowering, far more necessary would be “To equality and beyond!” — a cry that necessitates moral experts, a plea for our own voice and action.
Comforted by our own privilege, many of us have often stood idly by while the blood of our African American neighbors in particular has been spilled in this country. We may have shaken our heads and posted our revulsion on social media, but we are not working together to dismantle the systems of violence and oppression on which our society is based. We have not partnered enough with organizations that have been trying to get us to pay attention to their essential work. And it is not only African Americans who experience violence on a daily basis in this country, but Natives, members of the LGBTQ community, women and more. America is a society created by and defined by violence, and we must work to end that violence now by re-creating and redefining that society.
If we want to walk with God, we must first do justice and love kindness, as the prophet Micah taught. We must challenge injustice at every moment of our lives. We must abandon the Eurocentric model of progress that defines our successes by the peaks reached by a select few on the backs of the many, and we must define progress differently. Let us mourn the injustice in our society, let us bewail our profiting from previous injustice, then let us no longer be silent and complicit, and let us bring about a society that is radically different to ours — a totally just society. We cannot undo the past, but we can and must radically change our society for the future. Every death from the violence of inequality that happens until then is on our hands. We can no longer be, to use the words of Martin Luther King Jr., “appallingly silent” — certainly not if we want to ever claim any religious credibility in the future.
The task ahead of us is incomprehensibly vast, but it is nonetheless our Divine task. Even if embarrassingly late, we now understand the immediacy of the task of de-escalating and dismantling all state-sanctioned physical, economic, sexual, cultural and environmental violence. We have the vision; now we need the plan. To create that plan, we must first learn to hear the truths about ourselves that we have avoided. We must then mend our ways and our deeds (Jer. 13:6). We must speak out in rebuke against every act of violence (Lev. 19:17). We must make our righteousness and justice be precursors to our service to God (Prov. 21:3, Gen. 18:19). We must never act in such a way as to allow the righteous to be slain in our society (Gen. 18:25). We must wash and make ourselves clean, take our evil deeds out of God’s sight, stop doing wrong, learn to do right, seek justice and defend the oppressed (Is. 1:16). We must do what we have always been called to do, not because it is comfortable but because it is right.
We need to create a real, concrete action plan together. Please, for God’s sake. For all our sake. Let’s do it very soon.
