Last Sunday night, as I read the news reports detailing an unfolding coup in Myanmar, I worried about the people and my friends in Myanmar and the fate of their democracy. I was not surprised in the slightest, however, by this latest turn of events. I felt immense disappointment in the woman who was my friend for over two decades, who championed democracy as a citizen but then failed as a leader to protect democratic ideals and basic human rights.
I met Aung San Suu Kyi for the first time in 1994 when she had already been under house arrest for almost five years. I was a member of Congress at the time, and in one of my initial forays into diplomacy, I acted as an intermediary between Suu Kyi and the military leaders who had imprisoned her after her party, the National League for Democracy, won the majority in 1990.
During my encounter with her, she was already quite regal. Always very serious, she rarely laughed or joked. She spoke brilliantly about democracy, human rights, the Burmese people and her family.
She remained under house arrest for 15 years while rising to worldwide celebrity status, winning the Nobel Peace Prize and being one of the few causes on which Sen. Mitch McConnell and President Barack Obama could agree. She was freed in 2010 and I met with her again in 2012, this time to offer assistance before the 2015 elections. At her request, in a very short time, my foundation trained more than 3,500 young political activists, political candidates and members of Parliament.
Suu Kyi became de facto leader of the country after those 2015 elections. I was happy for my friend, though I had concerns the 2008 constitution guaranteed too much power to the military. I knew Suu Kyi would have to be willing to consistently and continuously challenge the military to push for her democratic vision.
Just two years later, her moral leadership was put to the test, and she failed miserably. The Rohingya are a Muslim ethnic group in Myanmar that has faced persecution for decades. They are denied citizenship, freedom of movement, basic rights and access to health care and education. They also are subject to systemic violence and abuse at the hands of Myanmar’s military. This violence reached a crescendo in 2017 when “clearance operations” forced nearly 750,000 Rohingya to flee the country to Bangladesh. The majority are still there today, living in squalid refugee camps.
My last encounter with Suu Kyi was a painful one. I was invited to Myanmar in early 2018 as part of an international panel set up by Myanmar allegedly to advise them on the Rohingya crisis. At one of the meetings with Suu Kyi, I brought up my concerns about the case of two Reuters reporters who had been jailed after reporting on evidence of alleged mass graves. I told her what I’d hoped she’d be brave enough to say. Democracies do not jail members of the press. She became furious with me, insisting the trial of the journalists was not within the scope of the advisory board. Her spokesperson issued a statement scolding me for deviating from the meeting’s agenda.
Soon after, I quit the panel and left the country. I simply could not participate in whitewashing genocide, and I was not going to be a cheerleader for Suu Kyi or for her government. During my visit, I witnessed Suu Kyi and her team attack with vigor the media, the United Nations and human rights groups that had championed her for years. I faced the sad reality that she was more focused on protecting her own power than the rights of her citizens.
Myanmar’s democratic journey might no longer include Suu Kyi. Even if the Biden administration and the international community are successful in pressuring the military to reverse the coup and free Suu Kyi, we cannot allow a return to the status quo. For too long, we have waited and hoped Suu Kyi would emerge as champion for democracy, but democracy and genocide are not compatible. I fear that Suu Kyi and a democratic Myanmar are also incompatible.
