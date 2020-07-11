In 1901, 33-year-old lawyer Eusebio Chacón, already a noted orator, poet and New Mexico’s first novelist, rose to a platform before hundreds in Las Vegas, N.M. The crowd had gathered in protest of an inflammatory article by Nellie Snyder, a local missionary schoolteacher from Illinois, who had noted her aversion to Hispano Catholicism and had articulated a notion that Nuevomexicanos were part Spanish and part Indian, resembling their ancestors in every way. The organizers of the event invited the man who had already begun to research and write about New Mexico history and knew he had the capacity in speech to counter the slight. In the speech, Chacón challenged Snyder’s portrayal in the language of blood, noting, “No blood runs through my veins other than the one Don Juan de Oñate brought, and the one later brought by the illustrious ancestors of my name.”
The young orator Chacón thus opened up the 20th century in the territory of New Mexico, countering the representation of others about his community and solidifying what would become a sense of identity, one that was rooted, however, in a mythic past. That Chacón imbued Oñate as the mythic founding father, bearer of culture and a symbol of memory and heritage may have been puzzling to those who knew this conquistador 300 years before in the first decade of the 17th century. Oñate, after all, had been found guilty of excessive violence, among other crimes, against Indigenous peoples and his fellow settlers and was forever banished from New Mexico.
In spite of Chacón’s best intentions to counter the representation, his particular articulation of a founding father and a Spanish identity would continue to be cemented into the narrative and consciousness for generations of Nuevomexicanos. For many, Oñate is pivotal to their cultural heritage. It is not uncommon for families to seek out genealogical connections to Oñate’s, and later Diego de Vargas’, 16th- and 17th-century expeditions to la Nueva México. Oñate’s venture into present-day New Mexico is documented in Gaspar Pérez de Villagrá’s epic poem, Historia de la Nueva México, published in 1610. In the late 19th century and in celebration of 300 years of Spanish settlement, sections of Villagrá’s poem were published in Spanish-language newspapers, including El Progreso and Las Dos Repúblicas, spearheaded by Chacón . Undoubtedly, Chacón’s access to and publication of Villagrá’s poem influenced the problematic 1901 declaration of his conquistador bloodline. Perhaps it was part of a larger strategy to connect Nuevomexicanos to their proclaimed country of origin and to adapt the epic poem as the foundation of what would become a sizable body of Nuevomexicano literature.
By 1900, Spain, Mexico and the United States would claim Historia as their own. Its publication throughout the 20th century almost always connected to anniversary celebrations of the original publication date in 1610 or to commemorate colonial endeavors. The first published English translation of Villagrá’s epic poem appears in 1933, edited by F.W. Hodge and translated by Gilberto Espinosa, a Nuevomexicano folklorist who descends from Marcelo de Espinosa, a soldier who accompanied Oñate and whose name appeared in the epic poem. This work is published by the Quivira Society, of which Hodge and Espinosa were members. Other members of the society included George P. Hammond and Agapito Rey. Hammond and Rey would later write, in our estimation, the most comprehensive historical account of the Juan de Oñate expedition.
In the same year that Gilberto Espinosa’s translation of Historia de la Nueva México is published, we see one of the first instances in which the epic poem is utilized as a foundation for pageantry and the performance of colonial memory during the Española Fiestas, wherein members of the community play the roles of Don Gaspar, Oñate and Captain Velasco. One woman is tasked with impersonating the women of the colony. This is the same kind of pageantry that Chacón took on when he declared that only Oñate’s blood ran through his veins in 1901.
Another version of Villagrá’s epic poem does not appear in the United States until 1992, and coincides with the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christopher Columbus to the New World and likely planned in advance of the Cuarto Centenario in 1998, celebrating four centuries of Spanish settlement. Indeed, the late 20th-century efforts to make visible the Spanish colonial history of New Mexico would lead to the creation of three statues portraying Oñate.
We cannot ignore or dismiss the steady tensions that exist as a result of efforts to elevate Spanish colonial history at the expense of Indigenous and mixed-race histories and stories. Most recently, in the calls for the removal of the bronze representations of Oñate, there have been persistent assertions that the move erases history. The reality is that historical interpretation is regularly interrogated and rewritten, especially in response to new information, new questions and new methodologies. There is a difference between myth and history, and certain interpretations of the past are not defensible and cannot withstand any standard of historical credibility. In the middle of all of these debates, one thing that has been clear is that people simply don’t know these histories.
While Chacón was not alone in his efforts to define the parameters of this identity, what is more notable was that there were early progressive detractors of this narrative. In the 1930s, folklorist Arthur Campa criticized the fixation on Spanish origins, particularly at the expense of Indian and Mexican influences, and worked tirelessly to deepen New Mexican’s understanding of a more complex history. From that moment to the present, there have been protests and opposition to the colonial narrative that move us to rethink and recenter these narrative representations.
A tremendous body of historical documents and interpretive research has been completed for well over a century on Oñate, the 1598 expedition and the period in which he begins to be mythologized. We believe a more complex understanding of Oñate’s historical narrative, the legacies it celebrates and the myths it perpetuates can lead to understanding and healing rather than glorification.
In this spirit, we have developed a working bibliography — it’s 20 pages so far — to share that body of research that may be helpful in contextualizing both the 16th century and the 20th, bookends of the period in which Oñate lived and was subsequently memorialized. We hope this list can encourage reading and research about the very complicated legacy of Oñate.
