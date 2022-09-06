In electing Volodymyr Zelensky as their president, Ukrainians chose a TV comedian and got a charismatic Winston Churchill. In electing Boris Johnson, Britons did the opposite: They chose a Churchill wannabe and got a comedian with a propensity for scandal.

Now that Britain's ruling Conservative Party is replacing Johnson with Liz Truss, a prime minister who models herself on Margaret Thatcher, it's anybody's guess how she'll turn out. But if we are being charitable, she may combine a bit of Thatcher with some part of that steely German pragmatist, Angela Merkel.

The Thatcher parallel is revealing — though it has its limits. Like her hero, Truss, 47, does not hail from the privileged wing of the ruling Conservative Party. She attended a government school, shone academically, and studied at Oxford. In imitation of Thatcher, she appeared at the first candidates' debate in July wearing a white shirt with a bow on the front. Asked to name a character flaw, Truss might have been channeling the Iron Lady when she admitted to being "a bit relentless."

Popular in the Community