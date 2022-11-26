The sad part is, we’ll all get over it.

Not the family and friends, of course. Can you imagine the gaping hole Brandon Travis’ killing will have on those who knew and loved him? The absolute waste that comes with death by gunfight outside a dorm complex in the dark chasm between midnight and daylight?

The utter, incredible, regrettable needlessness?

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.

