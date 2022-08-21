Most people we encounter in Santa Fe (and pretty much all over the state of New Mexico and the U.S.) have no idea what a small percentage of the population carries a college degree in their back pocket (approximately one-third of all of the U.S).
So, why do so many employers keep requiring it? And how do we provide opportunities for our young adults, starting as early as the ninth grade, to find pathways to success? It requires thinking beyond just pushing them all to a degree and working with our young people on their own visions for a pathway to their futures.
There has never been a stronger need in our history for innovation in internships, hiring young adults and providing them pathways that will lead them to jobs with living wages. In New Mexico, while the percentage of learners completing high school by age 25 has risen to 86.5 percent, the percentage of those completing a bachelor’s degree is only 28.1 percent.
Santa Fe ranks higher in comparison with the most recent data we could find, showing an 89.9 percent high school or GED completion rate and 42 percent over
the age of 25 holding a bachelor’s degree. However, the
age demographics tell the real story. Of 18- to 34-year-olds, only 27 percent have bachelor’s degrees. At least
45 percent of those holding a bachelor’s degree are white. A much lower percentage of Hispanics and Native Americans see degree completion.
So, why point this out? Because we must begin providing more opportunities for all of our young adults in Santa Fe to ensure the prosperity of our city’s future. These young adults are our future. Not only must we focus on career and technical education, we also must focus on preparing them with workplace skills for working as early as 15.
As Innovate+Educate works with youth across the high schools in Santa Fe, we find them not having résumés, not understanding their own skills, and not knowing how to begin looking for an internship, job opportunity or ways to work while attending higher education. Our recent work with over 60 at-risk young adults ages 16-24 identified strong skills across the entire cohort — including critical thinking, communication, teamwork and adaptability. These are all highly sought-after skills in the workplace.
After taking skills assessments and getting training for preparing for a job one intern concluded: “The program with skills training really helped me a lot to really think about what I want to do and how to get there. I was kind of living day by day. Seeing the skills that I have makes me want more. Now I feel like I have a focus.” Another said: “The training really pushed me to do what I want and to know what I want to do with my future. I now understand I have skills to move ahead, and this pushes me to do more. Everything started motivating me to do more. And, now I am so ready.”
Employers have an opportunity to provide work and future careers for these young adults, and there are multiple employers opening up these opportunities for our youth. We have placed students at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center; the city of Santa Fe; Capitol Ford; unions that support Los Alamos National Laboratory; large construction and crane companies; local nonprofits that provide an amazing training ground for our youth’s futures.
We want employers to make it easier for young people to connect with them, and we find that takes a good liaison at each employer facility to work with. It’s all about making the connection. Then, the skills do the rest.
Our community is surrounded by amazing young people, inspired to stay in our community and give back. Our role is to ensure they have the opportunities to pursue their futures, beyond just pushing them to get a degree. A focus on career and technical education is a start, but job placement and seeing them put their skills to work is the real success.
It takes a village. Let’s be that village to do it right.
Jamai Blivin is the founder of Innovate+Educate, a national nonprofit founded in Santa Fe in 2009 with a focus on workforce skills training and skills-based hiring.