Most people we encounter in Santa Fe (and pretty much all over the state of New Mexico and the U.S.) have no idea what a small percentage of the population carries a college degree in their back pocket (approximately one-third of all of the U.S).

So, why do so many employers keep requiring it? And how do we provide opportunities for our young adults, starting as early as the ninth grade, to find pathways to success? It requires thinking beyond just pushing them all to a degree and working with our young people on their own visions for a pathway to their futures.

There has never been a stronger need in our history for innovation in internships, hiring young adults and providing them pathways that will lead them to jobs with living wages. In New Mexico, while the percentage of learners completing high school by age 25 has risen to 86.5 percent, the percentage of those completing a bachelor’s degree is only 28.1 percent.

