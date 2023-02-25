Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter works at a Habitat for Humanity building site in Memphis, Tenn., in 2015.

 Mark Humphrey/Associated Press file photo

The photographs of President Jimmy Carter during his time in the White House aren’t unlike those of other men who’ve held that office. Mostly they are dignified snapshots of him shaking hands with dignitaries and voters, offering up that big, gleaming expression of geniality that was his signature, walking across a tarmac or delivering a speech. It’s the images of him in his post-presidency that set him apart.

In these later public roles — builder and teacher and husband to his beloved Rosalynn — their very ordinariness makes them extraordinary. They tend to capture a man full of vulnerability.

And at the end of his life, Carter, 98, allowed this vulnerability to have an even more pronounced role in his life story when he announced Saturday that he would enter hospice care. That, too, is extraordinary.

Robin Givhan is a columnist for The Washington Post.