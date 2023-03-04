“You won’t like my campaign,” Jimmy Carter warned Vernon Jordan of the United Negro College Fund toward the conclusion of Carter’s second run for governor in 1970. “But you will like my administration.” When Carter was sworn in as governor on Jan. 12, 1971, following a campaign in which he courted segregationists, Carter famously told his fellow Georgians that “the time for racial discrimination is over.”

Perhaps inevitably for a son of the South, Carter’s life intersected frequently with the issue of race. He often talked about growing up with African American playmates, and when he served on the Sumter County Board of Education he noticed, and he tried to address, the inequalities between Black and white schools and the fact that Blacks walked to their school, whereas whites rode the school bus.

As a businessman in Plains, Ga., Carter was repeatedly asked to join the local chapter of the White Citizens’ Council, often characterized as the “uptown Klan.” When yet another delegation of neighbors visited the Carter Warehouse, Carter became angry. The businessmen agreed to pay his dues if he consented to join, and they threatened to boycott his warehouse if he refused.

