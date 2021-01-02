If you voted during this past election, thank you for participating in one of the fundamental pillars of our republic. New Mexico’s voters were more engaged than at any time throughout the past decade, and it was gratifying to see nearly 70 percent of New Mexico’s registered voters take the time to complete an absentee ballot, vote early in person or show up at the polls on Election Day.
With any election, people are either thrilled or disappointed with the outcome depending upon which candidates won or lost. Of course, this year’s election at the national level is filled with lawsuits and claims of fraud on one side, while the other side is celebrating a possible victory. But, here in the Land of Enchantment, the election seemed to indicate it was mostly business as usual, as most of the winners were familiar names.
There was no big wave to turn one party out of power, as the majorities in both the House and Senate were relatively unchanged. In fact, results indicate at least one or maybe two new Republican seats in the House and one new Democratic seat in the Senate.
While this might have been a status quo election in New Mexico, electoral history still was made in our great state. For the first time since statehood, all three of New Mexico’s members to the U.S. House of Representatives are women — that may change with the nomination of U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland to serve as secretary of the Department of the Interior, but voters did elect three women to Congress.
It should also be pointed out that two of those members are from minority communities. History was also made in the state House of Representatives, where female members will now outnumber their male counterparts when the 55th session of the Legislature begins this year.
With the growing influence of women in our state Legislature, I think now is the perfect time for New Mexico to finally have a female speaker of the House. At the beginning of the 2019 legislative session, the Senate selected the first woman to serve as Senate president pro tempore, and it is time for the House to follow suit in selecting a woman to its highest leadership post.
It also makes sense that with a majority of the New Mexico House made up of women, it would send a powerful signal of inclusion to have our minority-majority state break the remaining “glass ceiling” in state politics by finally having a woman speaker. Such action is frankly long overdue.
Although I am only one member of the House Republican Caucus, I believe every one of my GOP colleagues would strongly support a female candidate for speaker. Equally important, I think such a candidate could win the speakership with a carefully constructed bipartisan coalition that could gain the 36 votes necessary among the chamber’s membership.
Along with electing a woman speaker, this bipartisan coalition could also set a new tone within the Legislature where Democrats and Republicans would once again be encouraged to work together to make New Mexico a better place. Unfortunately, over the past several legislative sessions, the House has evolved into a highly partisan gathering where it is rare for Republicans and Democrats to reach a consensus on any issue.
Yet, a female speaker matched with a bipartisan coalition of legislators would finally end the partisan bickering and renew the concept that compromise is the essential ingredient to ensuring the House makes the best decisions for all New Mexicans.
The key, however, to achieving this historic goal is to convince a female legislator to step up and answer the call. If such a candidate could be found, the words “Madame Speaker” would most certainly have a nice ring to it in the Roundhouse.
