Dear Groupon,

Please forgive me for not responding sooner to your kind invitation — actually, three invitations — to review the stamp dispenser I ordered. I’m teaching several courses right now, we’re in the process of moving and my in-laws are in bad health, so I’ve been a tad distracted. I’m so sorry for my neglect. Can you ever forgive me?

Let me assure you that the stamp dispenser far, far exceeded my expectations. I’d even go so far as to say that it’s the best stamp dispenser I’ve ever owned. It’s quiet, discreet and elegant in its own way. Friends have commented on how lovely it is, the white plastic casing that spits out U.S. Postal Service forever stamps on demand.

Randall Balmer, a professor at Dartmouth College, spends most of the year in the Southwest.

