In 2001, Silvio Berlusconi was running for prime minister and produced what became a symbol of an epoch. On prime-time national TV, he signed his political manifesto promising to cut taxes, increase pensions and carry out a massive investment program. He went on to win that election and remained a central figure in Italian politics until the euro crisis forced him out in 2011.

More than 20 years later, the Italian right is making similar promises. But revisiting the past is usually disappointing.

The trio of ring-wing parties, led by Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and the ageless Berlusconi, unveiled their joint manifesto last week. Because polls suggest their coalition will see a handsome victory in next month's snap election, this policy blueprint is important. The 17-page document touches on the economy, foreign policy, Christian values and everything in between, but it can essentially be summed up as patriotic talk and a cocktail of tax cuts. It suffers from a chronic lack of detail on big issues like how to stimulate the economy. It's hard to take an agenda seriously if it mostly repackages old slogans.

