The great Israeli deadlock is over; nearly a year and a half of low-key government is past. Unless the post-election coalition-wrangling produces another stunning surprise, Benjamin Netanyahu will soon return as prime minister.

I already miss deadlock.

It would be easy both to overstate and understate the meaning of Tuesday's elections. Most of all, it would be easy to despair of democracy's future in Israel — and that, too, would be a mistake.

Popular in the Community