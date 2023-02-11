In November, two governors, the Republican governor of Iowa and the Democratic governor of New Mexico, comfortably won reelection. Each enjoys legislative majorities from her own party. The way each governor has chosen to exercise her mandate tells us a great deal about red and blue America.

As someone who spent his high school years in Iowa and still follows the state’s political machinations, I had high hopes for Kim Reynolds, who became governor in 2017 after then-President Donald Trump appointed Terry Branstad as ambassador to China. Reynolds is Iowa’s first female governor, and I thought she might model her administration on one of her Republican predecessors, Robert D. Ray, an irenic, gentle man.

Reynolds, however, decided to go full Trump. She proposed slashing $10 million from Medicaid, signed one of the most restrictive anti-abortion bills in the country and supported tax cuts skewed overwhelmingly for the benefit of the wealthy. She became known as COVID Kim for her refusal to require masks as the state was ravaged by the pandemic, and she refused to disavow Trump’s claims of election fraud.

Randall Balmer, a resident of Santa Fe and author of Solemn Reverence: The Separation of Church and State in American Life, teaches at Dartmouth College.

