London was burning earlier this week. So many blazes erupted during the recent heatwave that the city's fire brigades had their busiest day since Hitler sent his V-2s screaming across the Channel. The runways at Heathrow began to melt when temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius — 104 degrees Fahrenheit — while embattled railway companies feared that train tracks would buckle in the heat. Britain, like the rest of Europe, is woefully unprepared for a warming world.

Here in New Delhi, it's barely 30 degrees, or 86 degrees, outside. The monsoon has finally arrived, making this parched part of the world habitable once again.

Nevertheless we, too, have suffered from the heat more than is usual. This is what's supposed to happen, regular as clockwork: First, heavy rain clouds gather over the Indian Ocean and are pulled up toward the subcontinent as it begins to bake under the hot sun of late April. Then, by the end of May, the clouds burst over the southern tip of the peninsula; less than a fortnight later, on June 10, the great port cities of Mumbai and Kolkata receive their first sustained showers.

Popular in the Community