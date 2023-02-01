As family medicine resident physicians serving the Santa Fe community, we are deeply familiar with the unique health-related challenges our patients face each day. From the complications of chronic conditions like diabetes to the ongoing epidemics of substance use disorders, we see how fellow New Mexicans must grapple with the trepidation of disease, often without adequate support. We also recognize that social and structural issues like access to transportation and housing, food insecurity and intergenerational poverty aggrieve much of our state’s population.

Even outside of health care settings, all of us either know someone dear to us who deals with these issues or personally find ourselves overburdened by them. The Human Services Department serves over 51% of New Mexicans and operates multiple programs that directly tackle these complex problems, such as the state Medicaid program, which has over 980,000 beneficiaries. During this legislative session, the department's budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 contains a number of major changes needed to transform our health care system.

One of the most significant changes in this year’s proposal is the change to Medicaid payments. Currently, Medicaid pays for many medical services at a significantly lower rate than Medicare and private health insurance plans.

Drs. Ashten Duncan, Carlos Martinez, and Silvia Santiago are family medicine resident physicians in Santa Fe.

