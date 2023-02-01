As family medicine resident physicians serving the Santa Fe community, we are deeply familiar with the unique health-related challenges our patients face each day. From the complications of chronic conditions like diabetes to the ongoing epidemics of substance use disorders, we see how fellow New Mexicans must grapple with the trepidation of disease, often without adequate support. We also recognize that social and structural issues like access to transportation and housing, food insecurity and intergenerational poverty aggrieve much of our state’s population.
Even outside of health care settings, all of us either know someone dear to us who deals with these issues or personally find ourselves overburdened by them. The Human Services Department serves over 51% of New Mexicans and operates multiple programs that directly tackle these complex problems, such as the state Medicaid program, which has over 980,000 beneficiaries. During this legislative session, the department's budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 contains a number of major changes needed to transform our health care system.
One of the most significant changes in this year’s proposal is the change to Medicaid payments. Currently, Medicaid pays for many medical services at a significantly lower rate than Medicare and private health insurance plans.
This imbalance between the payment rates forces many primary care providers and specialists to limit the number of new Medicaid patients they accept to stay afloat financially. When almost half the population receives Medicaid benefits but only 60% of family physicians accept new Medicaid patients according to the American Academy of Family Physicians, there is a clear mismatch. That partly explains the long wait times and delays in care that many patients experience.
To remedy this, the Human Services Department is seeking to increase Medicaid provider payments to 100% of Medicare for most services and up to 120% for maternal and child health and behavioral health services. This payment rate change would make New Mexico a much more financially viable environment for health care professionals and allow them to care for patients who frequently lack access to health care. Moreover, it would help address the severe shortage of health care professionals that exists in most of the state.
In a similar vein, the department is requesting an appropriation of about $10 million to fund the Information Technology Division, which would be responsible for the implementation of a statewide Closed-Loop Referral Service. In terms of rectifying the social and structural issues that affect so many of us, this service has tremendous promise: It would create a centralized system in which physicians like us could connect patients with case management and social work services, even in the most remote parts of the state. A strategy like this is indispensable because direct health care accounts for only 20% of a patient’s health, with the remaining 80% coming down to these other factors that require collaboration.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made it clear in her State of the State address the Human Services Department’s priorities are in alignment with her own. As health care professionals, we support these priorities and believe the current executive budget proposal represents what is in the best interest of New Mexico. The proposal is set to go before the Senate Finance Committee this Friday, with the goal of this hearing and all subsequent ones to develop a legislative budget based on the department’s recommendations.
We support the Human Service Department's executive budget as proposed and exhort our state representatives and senators to do the same. We call on everyone in our community to contact their legislators and advocate for this issue for the betterment of the state. To find out more about your legislators and this budget proposal, visit nmlegis.gov/.
Drs. Ashten Duncan, Carlos Martinez, and Silvia Santiago are family medicine resident physicians in Santa Fe.