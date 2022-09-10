In Santa Fe County, we view mental illness and addiction as health problems. If you or someone you know is expressing potential self-harm, dangerous or frightening behavior toward others, we will provide a compassionate response. To get the most appropriate response and protect everyone involved, we want you to know your options.

Who to call

  • 988: The national suicide/mental health emergency hotline. Trained operators will listen to concerns and find local resources to help. If life-threatening, 988 will link to 911.
  • 911: The Regional Emergency Communications Center, where dispatchers are trained in screening mental health, addiction, health and public safety emergencies. Dispatchers send emergency medical personnel (via ambulance), police/sheriff, fire and alternative response/mobile crisis response teams including mental health professionals.
  • 505-428-3700: The nonemergency operator at the Regional Emergency Communications Center may assist you in finding appropriate resources or dispatch an alternative response/mobile crisis response team.
  • Register for RAVE (santafenm.gov\alertsantafe): You can enter information an emergency responder needs about anyone in your household. You set up a profile for each household member and can describe medical and behavioral health conditions, disabilities, language preferences, emergency contacts and other relevant information. In about 15 minutes for setup, this can save time in an emergency, providing information to any first responder en route to your home address or triggered by the phone number you register.

Adan Mendoza is the sheriff for Santa Fe County, and Roberto Lujan is the director of the Santa Fe County Regional Emergency Communications Center. Rachel Feldman chairs the Civil Rights and Law Enforcement Reform Committee of Indivisible SOS Santa Fe.

Popular in the Community