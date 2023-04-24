For the last decade, advocates of gun control have sounded a note of despair. Massacres of children, such as the recent attack at a Nashville grade school, have not led to new laws to get guns off the streets. Polls showing strong public support for tighter regulations have not softened Republican opposition. Relabeling gun control as “gun safety” has done nothing.

One reason nothing has changed: Supporters of gun control keep misunderstanding why they fail. They keep asking why a large minority of people passionately oppose gun control and not why so few people in the public-opinion majority mobilize to support it.

The opponents win, they think, because of undemocratic features of our government, such as the filibuster. Or they blame campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association. Or the Supreme Court’s rulings the Second Amendment protects an individual right to own guns. Or the paranoid fervor of some Republicans.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, is the editor of National Review and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Recommended for you