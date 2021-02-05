The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us how critical it is to have access to affordable health care. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans, including workers who lost their job-based health insurance are able to obtain health care coverage through Medicaid and the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange (beWellnm).
Despite the incredible progress we have made since the Affordable Care Act was signed into law, many New Mexicans are still uninsured or underinsured. It is difficult to imagine how vulnerable essential workers must feel if they cannot afford health insurance even as they put their own health and the health of their families at risk just to make sure the rest of us can meet our basic needs.
That’s why we are proud of House Bill 122, sponsored by Rep. Debbie Armstrong, to create the Health Care Affordability Fund. HB 122 would dedicate resources and initiatives to reduce health insurance premiums and deductibles for working families who get their insurance through the state’s Health Insurance Exchange, enabling the state to do more to improve access and affordability of health care for New Mexicans. Up to 23,000 uninsured New Mexicans could gain coverage when it is made more affordable, according to a recent study by the Urban Institute.
Not only would HB 122 reduce the cost of premiums for families who purchase health insurance through the state’s exchange, it would also protect people from growing out-of-pocket medical expenses. Too many New Mexicans are left with high-deductible health plans that don’t shield them from costly medical bills.
The Health Care Affordability Fund would provide cost-sharing assistance that reduces copays, co-insurance and deductibles. HB 122 would also require the superintendent of insurance to recommend plans to the Legislature on providing affordable coverage to uninsured New Mexicans who are not eligible to purchase health insurance through the state’s exchange.
By expanding health coverage and enhancing the protection it provides, researchers at the Urban Institute say that uncompensated care, which is the health care provided by doctors and hospitals for which no payment was received from the patient or insurer — would go down by $40 million or more. When health care professionals are paid for the care they provide, that can reduce the financial pressures on the rest of the system.
The Health Care Affordability Fund would be paid for by replacing a federal fee on health insurance companies that was recently phased out. Instead of these dollars going to the federal government, HB 122 would enable us to keep these revenues in New Mexico and invest in initiatives to make health care more affordable for working families.
We know how difficult COVID-19 has been for New Mexicans. By making this concrete investment in the health and economic security of our people, we are confident that we will be better prepared in the future. Let’s make sure people have access to health care when they need it most by passing HB 122, the Health Care Affordability Fund.
State Rep. Debbie Armstrong is chairwoman of the House Health and Human Services Committee. Russell Toal is superintendent of insurance for the state of New Mexico.
